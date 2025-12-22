City of Bardstown, county garbage routes to run on one-day delay basis

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 — Garbage collection in Nelson County and the City of Bardstown will be delayed one day by the Christmas holiday on Thursday this week.

Thursday’s garbage collection routes will be run on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, and the Friday routes will be run on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in both the county and in Bardstown.

BARDSTOWN LEAF COLLECTION. The City of Bardstown’s leaf pickup season ends Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.

City residents with leaves remaining should collect and bag them and set them out with the rest of your household garbage on your regular pickup day.

-30-