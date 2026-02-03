Obituary: Dominican Sister of Peace Marina Gibbons, OP, 101, St. Catharine

Dominican Sister of Peace Marina Gibbons, OP, 101, of St. Catharine, died Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

MARINA GIBBONS OP

She was a native of Chicago. She was a Dominican for 79 years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English/Philosophy/History from Manhattan College in New York City; a Master of Arts in Library Science from Rosary College, in River Forest, Ill.; and a Ph.D. in English Literature from St. Louis University.

She ministered as a teacher at Resurrection in Brooklyn, NY; Mount Trinity Academy in Watertown, Mass.; Rust College in Holly Spring, Miss.; and Brooklyn College. She was a Teacher/Academic Dean and President of Siena College in Memphis. She served on the former leadership team of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine. In 1978, she ministered as Superintendent/President of St. Agnes/St. Dominic in Memphis. She served in this role for many years. In 1994, Sister traveled to Vietnam to teach English in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas. In 1996, she became vice-president and academic dean of St. Catharine College, serving in this role until 2001. From 2002 until the closing of the college in 2016, she spent many years volunteering in many capacities. She also provided community service at the St. Catharine Motherhouse.

In 2020, she moved to Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at Sansbury Care Center Chapel with burial in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery. She chose cremation.

Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel.

