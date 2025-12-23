ELECTION 2026: Additional candidates file for magistrate, coroner, ahead of filing deadline

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 — Additional candidates filed Monday to run for local office at the Nelson County Clerk’s office.

DISTRICT 3 MAGISTRATE. Cameron Richards filed Monday as a Democrat for the office of District 3 magistrate.

NELSON COUNTY CORONER. Kerry Monin filed Monday as a Republican candidate for Nelson County Coroner.

The following candidates filed earlier for local offices. The filing deadline for the 2026 primary is 4p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

The following candidates have filed as candidates for the races listed below:

Nelson County Clerk – Jeanette Hall Sidebottom (D)

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Tim Hutchins (R)

Nelson County Attorney – Arch C. “Chip” McKay (D)

Nelson County Sheriff – Ramon “P-RO” Pineiroa (D)

Nelson County Sheriff — William Jarren Culver (R)

Nelson County Jailer – Justin David Hall (R)

Nelson County Coroner – Danielle Elizabeth Chladek (R)

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Jason “Jay” Williams (R)

Magistrate District 1 – Ballard Keith Metcalfe (D)

Magistrate District 2 – Adam Wheatley (R)

Magistrate District 2 – Gary Coulter (R) former D2 magistrate

Magistrate District 3 — M.T. Harned (R) incumbent

Magistrate District 4 — Don Thrasher (R), a resident of Colonel Cox Road.

Magistrate District 4 — Brent Brey (R), a resident of Antler’s Trace

Magistrate District 5 — Robert Allen Chesser (R)

Nelson County Surveyor – no filings

Nelson County Constable – no filings

The filing deadline for the 2026 primary is 4p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

-30-