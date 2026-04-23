Fiscal Court update: Judge Hutchins labels data center concerns on social media as ‘fake news’

Nelson County Judge-Executive Tiim Hutchins calls reports of a data center’s interest in locating in Nelson County as “fake news” at Tuesday night’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 — Prior to a closed executive session to discuss the sale or purchase of property and pending litigation, Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins took a few moments to discuss the social media uproar regarding the possible location of a data center in the Bardstown or Nelson County area.

“I call it fake news, but you can call it whatever you want,” Hutchins told the court. “I was accused to going to look at a data center. I’m going to tell you right now, I don’t know what one looks like. I’ve never been in a data center.”

Hutchins said the topic of data centers had been discussed locally, but added he hadn’t signed anything in regard to a local data center.

Hutchins went to say that Nelson Fiscal Court has discussed data centers, citing he and the magistrates attendance at meetings of the magistrates’ association, state governor’s conferences and judge-executive conferences.

“I’ve discussed it with [the Bardstown Industrial Development Corp.], and just general talk, discussion and communication with a lot of people,” Hutchins said. “There’s a lot of discussion about it statewide.”

Hutchins continued.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a contract with any data centers that I know of,” he said. “I haven’t signed anything, lets put it that way.

“I just want to make that crystal clear,” he said.

HARVEST FOOD PANTRY. Jonathan Watson, the executive director of the Harvest Food Pantry, told the court his group was looking for space to build a permanent distribution center, using either an existing building, land they can build on, or an existing business entity they can partner with as part of their mission to reduce food insecurity in Nelson County.

The food pantry previously operated in the Journey Church building at 5231 Louisville Rd. but they have closed their operation there and are seeking a new, permanent home for the pantry to continue serving the nearly 500 families it has served each week.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

approved hiring Dr. Kerry C. Gusler, as the new medical director for Nelson County EMS. Dr. Gusler current works for Baptist Health Family Medicine in Hodgenville. He will serve as medical director for EMS services in Nelson, LaRue and Washington counties.



EMS operation requires a medical director to oversee their operation, policies and procedures.



EMS operation requires a medical director to oversee their operation, policies and procedures. received a check for $5,000 from the Nelson County Conservation District to help with the county’s dead animal removal costs.



heard Judge Hutchins report that Spectrum is committed to expanding internet in the county in the near future. That work is delayed while 1,200 utility poles must first be replaced to run the cables in southern parts of the county.



heard that a special Nelson Fiscal Court meeting must be scheduled before May 1st in order for Hutchins to present his proposed Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget to the magistrates.







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