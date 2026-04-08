Heaton announces he’ll see re-election for another term as city’s mayor

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton announced Tuesday he has officially filed for re-election, announcing his intention to continue serving the City of Bardstown during a

pivotal period of growth and investment.

MAYOR DICK HEATON

Bardstown is currently undergoing a historic and unprecedented level of capital improvements, with major projects underway in utilities, public safety, recreation, and city administration. Several of these projects are already in progress and will be completed in the coming months, with additional initiatives planned over the next two to four years.

“This is a defining time for our community,” he said in a press release. “With so many important projects in motion and more on the horizon, I believe steady, experienced leadership is essential to see these efforts through and ensure they deliver long-term benefits and high-quality services to the citizens of Bardstown.”

Mayor Heaton highlighted the strong collaboration between the City Council and the City’s dedicated staff as a key factor in the city’s progress.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished together,” he said. “Serving alongside our City Council, staff, and department heads has been a rewarding experience, and I am grateful for their dedication to Bardstown.”

Heaton has served 14 years as the city’s mayor. He expressed both gratitude and optimism as he looks ahead.

“It has been an honor to serve this community, and I thank you for the trust and encouragement you have given me over the years. I respectfully ask for your continued support as we build on this momentum and work toward an even stronger future for Bardstown and Nelson County.”

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