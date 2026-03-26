Obituary: Bobby Wayne Waldridge, 79, Willisburg

Bobby Wayne Waldridge, 79, of Willisburg, died at 9:04 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

BOBBY WAYNE WALDRIDGE

He was a native of Spencer County. He was born Aug.13, 1946, to the late Robert and Marie Hall Waldridge. He was a member of the Rockbridge Baptist Church and a retired employee of the Fischer Packing Company of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Bobby Gene Waldridge (Nov. 11, 1966) and five brothers, Larry Waldridge, Carl Waldridge, Melvin Lee Waldridge, Darrell Ray Waldridge and Randolph Jewell.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Curtsinger Waldridge; four half-sisters, Margaret Couch (Eugene) of Bloomfield, Sandra Jewell of Taylorsville, Lora Jane Jewell and Lisa Jewell, both of Tennessee; and one half-brother, Rudolph Jewell (Della) of Beaver Dam.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Terry McIlvoy officiating. Burial is in the Brush Grove Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

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