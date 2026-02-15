Kentucky voter registration holds steady ahead of May primary election

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday that Kentucky’s voter registration held steady in January, with 6,830 new registrations, about the same number as in December of 2025, a non-election year.

“Candidates’ appeals to date largely have been to donors, influencers, and other politicians, so voters are tuned out,” Adams said. “I’m hopeful that soon these campaigns will turn their attention to Kentucky voters and address the issues that everyday Kentuckians are most concerned about.”

In January, 4,220 voters were removed: 3,257 who were deceased, 835 had felony convictions, 55 voters moved out of state, 33 were adjudged mentally incompetent, 19 voluntarily de-registered, 14 duplicate registrations, and seven were non-citizens.

Republican registration constitutes 48 percent of the state electorate, with 1,603,295 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,197 voters, a .14 percent increase.

Democratic registration accounts for 41 percent of the state electorate, with 1,374,256 voters. Democratic registration fell by 1,122, a .08 percent decrease.

There are 374,508 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 1,535, a .08 percent increase.

