KSP investigating officer-involved shooting death of New Haven man

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 — A New Haven man was shot and killed by Nelson County sheriff’s deputies about 1:17 p.m. Wednesday in an incident that took place at the Speedy Mart at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Guthrie Drive.

Police cruisers from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police gather at near the location of an officer-involved shooting at the Speedy Mart on Bloomfield Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo shared on social media)

According to the Kentucky State Police, an employee of the Nelson County Humane Society called 911 Dispatch after a visitor to their location became disorderly and threatened them with a firearm.

The individual was identified at Norman Perkins, 80, of New Haven.

According to KSP, Perkins left the Humane Society site and headed north on US31E toward Bardstown.

Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office located Perkins’ vehicle traveling east on Bloomfield Road. He initially failed to stop for police before he pulled into the Speedy Mart parking lot at 603 Bloomfield Road.

When deputies approached Perkins, he raised a firearm at them. Both deputies discharged their weapons, striking Perkins. First aid was rendered by officers, though Perkins died from his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

KSP’s investigation about the incident is ongoing, and specific details regarding the incident won’t be released until the investigation is completed.

-30-