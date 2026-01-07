KSP investigating Wednesday afternoon officer-involved shooting death in Bardstown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 — The Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bardstown by a Nelson County Deputy Sheriff that left one man dead.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Shell station at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Guthrie Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP Master Trooper Bryan Washer .

KSP is investigating the shooting.

At the time this story was published there had been no additional details released about the shooting or the individual who died.

