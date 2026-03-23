Legislative update: Higdon offers Week 11 report on Ky. General Assembly action

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, March 23, 2026 — To begin, I want to take a moment to recognize the life and sacrifice of Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt of Bardstown. I had the honor of presenting a Senate resolution this week to remember her and her service to our nation.

TECH. SGT. ASHLEY B. PRUITT

Ashley was a daughter of Nelson County, a wife, a mother, and a dedicated airman who served with courage and a deep love for her country. She deployed four times, logged hundreds of combat flight hours, and served as an instructor aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker. On March 12, while supporting Operation Epic Fury, her final mission ended in the deserts of western Iraq when her aircraft went down.

As introduced as Senate Resolution 167, and as I said on the Senate floor, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, her fellow airmen, and the entire Bardstown and Nelson County community. Her service and sacrifice are a powerful reminder that the freedoms we enjoy each day are not free—they are secured by brave men and women willing to stand in harm’s way.

Ashley was described by her husband as “radiant”—a light in every room—and that light will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved her. May God bless her family, and may we always remember her.

BUDGET UPDATE. After weeks of review and deliberation, the Senate has passed its version of the two-year state spending plan. In total, the plan authorizes approximately $32 billion. The Senate’s proposal, in a lot of ways, aligned with the general approach of the state House. The Senate’s amended version of the bill offers a balanced and responsible state budget that protects taxpayers, strengthens essential services and positions Kentucky for long-term stability. The plan avoids using one-time dollars to fund ongoing expenses, maintains strong reserves and continues the work of reducing long-term liabilities such as pensions and retiree health costs. At the same time, it allows us to make targeted investments in the services Kentuckians rely on every day.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

The Senate budget continues strong support for education at every level, including increased per-pupil funding, investments in school safety, continued support for student services and workforce development programs and holds harmless the funding levels of our postsecondary institutions.

In addition, the plan fully funds pension and health obligations while providing targeted support for state employees, law enforcement and first responders who serve our communities. It also includes strategic investments in infrastructure, energy development, technology modernization and disaster preparedness, while strengthening transparency and oversight to ensure taxpayer dollars are used responsibly.

With the Senate’s changes now before the House of Representatives, lawmakers from both chambers will continue working together in the coming days to finalize a two-year budget through a conference committee that meets the needs of Kentuckians while protecting the commonwealth’s long-term financial health.

ROAD PLAN UPDATE. The Senate is still making final amendments to the proposal we will offer on the state’s two-year road plan. I will tell you that I am again making a case for the use of one-time funding from the state’s budget reserve trust fund to support our state infrastructure. I’ll update you further next week.

The General Assembly continues its longstanding tradition of honoring distinguished Kentuckians by designating portions of state highways in their memory. This year, Senate Joint Resolution 139 is named in honor of Officer Peter Grignon, who was killed in the line of duty in 2005 while responding to an automobile crash.

The resolution also includes additional designations: a portion of Kentucky Route 527 and Broadway Street in Marion County will be named the “Lt. Brian Hatt Memorial Highway,” who proudly served in the U.S. Army and continued a life of service as a volunteer firefighter with the Raywick Fire Department. We’ll also designate a section of Kentucky Route 55 in Marion County to be designated the “Marion County Purple Heart Memorial Highway,” honoring service members wounded or killed in combat. Commemorative signage for these designations is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.

I also honored Caroline Whitlock Mudd through Senate Resolution 157. Mudd retired as the warden from Marion Adjustment Center after a distinguished 20-year career in corrections, earning deep respect for her leadership, fairness, and commitment to both staff and those incarcerated. Mudd continued her service to the Commonwealth after retirement for another 12 years as a member of the Kentucky Parole Board. Mudd remains dedicated to her family and the community she has helped protect. She went to be with the Lord on March 6, surrounded by that family who loved her so much and left a lasting legacy in her children and grandchildren.

This week, I was so pleased to have Brother Troy Elmore of Lebanon Methodist Church in the temporary Senate Chamber to offer the opening prayer. We appreciate Troy’s inspiring words and the blessing he said over this elected body.

HOUSE BILL (HB) 1 VETO OVERRIDDEN. This week, both chambers quickly overrode the governor’s veto of HB 1, which made it Kentucky law. This is a defining moment in Kentucky’s future. Students, including those in our public schools, will now have access to potentially hundreds of millions of federal dollars to help meet their individual educational needs. The bill opts Kentucky into a new federal scholarship tax credit program that Americans and residents can begin contributing to starting next year. Scholarships from these funds may be used for tuition, tutoring, special needs services, books, technology, transportation and other approved educational expenses consistent with federal standards. Had the veto stood, and Kentucky had chosen not to opt in, Kentucky taxpayers could still claim the credit by donating to scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs) in other states, meaning those funds would only benefit students in states that have opted into the program, which is already almost half of the states in the nation.

HB 1 is designed with Kentucky students at the center. No public dollars are directed to any particular school. Instead, contributions go to SGOs, which then provide scholarships directly to eligible students and families, including those served by our public schools. The focus is not on institutions but on the opportunities these scholarships create. Only families with a total household income at least 300 percent above the median income can qualify, so wealthy households will not be eligible for the scholarships.

Further, every Kentuckian who owes federal taxes can choose to direct their tax liability specifically to support a Kentucky student by donating to an SGO of their choice. You can write a check of up to $1,700 to an SGO, using those funds to benefit a Kentucky student who may need additional educational support. I encourage school leaders across the state to begin planning and promoting ways to support students in their districts. There are many positive opportunities ahead of us.

The following are bills that passed out of the Senate chamber this week.

SB 195 establishes clearer standards for civil liability in roadway construction projects by protecting contractors who follow approved plans while holding them accountable for defects or noncompliance.

SB 249 grants the governor, in consultation with the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board, authority to approve eligible workforce training programs for federal Workforce Pell Grants and coordinate approvals to prevent duplicative payments. It also requires the board to establish an internal process to ensure programs meet federal requirements, without imposing standards more restrictive than federal rules. Includes an emergency clause.

SB 251 updates Kentucky law governing death penalty procedures by clarifying that the Department of Corrections is not required to adopt administrative regulations to establish execution protocols, as the death penalty is already legal in Kentucky. Instead, the department may prescribe procedures internally rather than entering into the tedious, lengthy process of administrative rulemaking review and implementation. The change is intended to address ongoing litigation and delays that have prevented Kentucky from carrying out executions under existing law.

SB 263 amends Schools of Innovation law to give districts more flexibility to adopt innovative practices. It streamlines and clarifies the waiver process, requires the Kentucky Department of Education to review applications within 30 days, and allows expedited waivers with approval from the Kentucky Board of Education. The bill also protects districts from penalties for previously approved actions and establishes a Schools of Innovation pilot program with a dedicated fund. Participating districts must follow an application process and report on program outcomes.

SB 278 limits the types of off-duty or secondary employment permitted for certain law enforcement personnel, excluding retail establishments, weddings, and businesses that primarily sell alcohol. It allows employment related to contracts with public entities, projects involving contractors providing services to public entities (including the Transportation Cabinet), nonpublic entities receiving state funding, and ticketed events where public safety is a concern. It also requires the commissioner to establish policies and procedures governing off-duty and secondary employment, including the approval and use of uniforms, equipment, and facilities.

SB 281 updates Kentucky’s grandparent visitation law to give courts clearer standards while preserving parental rights and prioritizing the child’s welfare. The bill recognizes the vital role grandparents play in a child’s life—especially in Kentucky, where many children are supported or raised by their grandparents due to various circumstances. Under SB 281, grandparents seeking visitation when a child is in a parent’s custody must provide clear and convincing evidence. When a child is in the custody of a non-parent, a lower preponderance-of-the-evidence standard applies. The bill also outlines factors for courts to consider in determining a child’s best interests and removes the existing rebuttable presumption from the statute.

SB 289, also known as Wynter’s law, expands the criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert, including when a child is identified as missing by law enforcement, when the disappearance may not have been voluntary and the child’s safety is at risk, and when the child is abducted or missing while in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, or another placement.

SB 324 updates Kentucky’s film and entertainment tax incentive program. It expands the list of eligible productions to include commercials, video games, and music-related projects, and raises in-state spending requirements to ensure greater economic impact. The bill also clarifies eligible expenses, including some costs for out-of-state talent and logistics, and requires costs to be prorated when filming in multiple states. It allows unused portions of the $75 million credit cap to carry forward, assigns application review to the Kentucky Film Office, and updates the Film Leadership Council. Approved companies must also submit a certified audit within 180 days of completing production.

Senate Joint Resolution 139 designates and renames various roads, highways, and bridges across multiple counties in honor of individuals, including memorial highways and bridges, and makes technical corrections to previously named roadways.

HB 96 updates the structure and membership of the Council on Postsecondary Education’s working group by expanding legislative representation, establishing the council president as a nonvoting chair and transitioning meeting requirements to a calendar-year cycle beginning in 2026.

HB 280 updates healthcare and school health policies by adjusting nursing licensure requirements, improving reporting and oversight, and expanding access to emergency medications in schools. It allows trained individuals to administer undesignated glucagon during diabetic emergencies with liability protections. A Senate Committee Substitute further clarifies definitions and provisions related to diabetes management plans and glucagon administration in schools.

HB 290 modernizes Kentucky’s county law library statutes by allowing funds traditionally used for printed materials to support electronic legal research resources, technology and internet access. A revision by the Senate authorizes the state to provide electronic materials in place of bound volumes and clarifies that the state law librarian may—rather than must—purchase print or electronic resources upon request. The bill updates how legal information is delivered while maintaining access for courts, attorneys and the public.

HB 459 establishes a statewide system for collecting healthcare workforce data through licensure renewals to assess workforce supply and needs in Kentucky. Licensing boards will collect information on education, employment status, practice setting, and workforce participation, while protecting privacy by prohibiting the collection of Social Security numbers and allowing opt-outs for data sharing. The bill also streamlines licensure processes and sets timelines for correcting application errors, with a committee substitute adding requirements such as date of birth and mailing address.

HB 470 updates rules for alcohol and drug peer support specialists by extending the use of qualified professionals, removing temporary classifications, and creating a work group to develop a statewide credentialing system. It sets a compliance deadline of Jan. 1, 2027, and prohibits peer support specialists from providing psychoeducational services and bars Medicaid from covering them. The bill includes an emergency clause for key provisions.

HB 503 is the biennial budget for the legislative branch. The Senate keeps the House proposal largely intact while ensuring the General Assembly has the resources to carry out its duties. It includes an annual 2 percent salary increase for legislative staff and funds a salary study to evaluate pay across the judicial branch. Overall, it maintains stable funding while supporting future planning and workforce modernization.

HB 504 is the two-year judicial branch budget. The Senate’s version maintains core judicial funding while improving efficiency and flexibility. It includes a 2 percent annual salary increase for judicial employees, fully funds nine judgeships created in 2022, and provides $1 million annually for county support services. It also increases oversight of capital projects while removing certain administrative restrictions to improve judicial operations.

HB 555 allows schools to establish student-run businesses, such as stores or food stands, to provide students with real-world business experience. Local school boards can approve and regulate these programs, including how they operate and use earnings, and remove certain limits on when food can be sold. A Senate Committee Substitute requires all food sold to meet federal school nutrition standards.

HB 562 updates Kentucky’s high school diploma system for students with disabilities by creating two pathways: an “alternate” diploma that meets federal graduation standards and a “modified” diploma that does not count toward federal graduation rates. It also directs the Department of Workforce Development to promote job opportunities for alternative diploma graduates and share participating employers by county. A Senate revision clarifies that students remain eligible for KEES funding as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

HB 648 strengthens protections for motor vehicle dealers by establishing clearer standards for manufacturers’ reimbursement of warranty and recall work, including parts, labor, and related costs. It prohibits manufacturers from imposing unreasonable proof or overly burdensome requirements. A Senate revision extends the deadline for dealers to submit reimbursement claims from 30 to 90 days.

HB 900 allows one-time, strategic investments using the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund while maintaining long-term fiscal stability and strong reserves. The final version of the bill will fund targeted projects emphasizing those that can yield a return on investment, such as infrastructure, economic development, and emergency response, similar to the one-time investments in HB 1 (2024). By separating these from the operating budget, HB 900 promotes disciplined spending. The final provisions of HB 900 will depend on the final decisions in the state’s two-year budget plan.

If you have questions or concerns about legislation or state government, please do not hesitate to contact my office. You can reach my office at 502-564-8100 or email me at Jimmy.Higdon@kylegislature.gov.

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