Legislative update: Higdon reports on Week 6 of Kentucky General Assembly

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 — As we wrap up week six of the 2026 Legislative Session, the pace of work in Frankfort continues to accelerate. Committees are meeting daily with fuller agendas, legislation is moving to the floor and priorities are advancing with thoughtful debate.

At this point in the session, more than 100 pieces of legislation have officially passed at least one chamber. This is a clear sign that the General Assembly is actively working to address issues important to Kentucky families.

While there is still critical work ahead, this milestone reflects meaningful progress on policies focused on strengthening our economy, addressing affordability, supporting our communities, protecting taxpayers, bettering education and ensuring government operates efficiently and transparently.

TRANSPORTATION. As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I was pleased to see the Senate pass Senate Bill (SB) 110 this week.

SB 110, which I co-sponsor, continues the modernization of Kentucky’s vehicle titling and registration systems through expanded electronic processing. It moves more transactions into secure electronic systems, improves lien handling and allows electronic notifications for registration and tax reminders.

Many of you remember when the KAVIS system first rolled out. It was not a smooth transition. Since then, the Transportation Cabinet has worked through those issues. I have not received any complaints about KAVIS in the past six months. It is clicking on all cylinders and ready for this next phase.

This bill reflects years of collaboration with county clerks, dealers and the cabinet to make sure we get it right before full implementation.

EDUCATION. The Senate also advanced key education reforms this week. SB 2 ensures administrator pay increases do not outpace the average percentage raise provided to classroom teachers within the same district. SB 4 establishes a statewide leadership training program for new school principals to better prepare them for instructional leadership, accountability and school safety responsibilities without creating new financial burdens for districts.

Both measures focus on accountability, leadership and supporting the people who serve students every day.

OTHER BILLS PASSED IN SENATE. The Senate approved several additional measures:

SB 45 protects agritourism and working animal activities from unreasonable local restrictions while preserving animal welfare and public safety laws.



protects agritourism and working animal activities from unreasonable local restrictions while preserving animal welfare and public safety laws. SB 71 expands required training for local school board members in finance, ethics, open meetings and superintendent evaluation to strengthen governance and fiscal oversight.



expands required training for local school board members in finance, ethics, open meetings and superintendent evaluation to strengthen governance and fiscal oversight. SB 72 strengthens conscience protections for medical professionals while preserving federal emergency care requirements.



strengthens conscience protections for medical professionals while preserving federal emergency care requirements. SB 118 strengthens consumer protections for credit-related insurance products sold with loans.



strengthens consumer protections for credit-related insurance products sold with loans. S B 145 modernizes licensing rules for alcoholic beverage caterers and improves efficiency at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.



modernizes licensing rules for alcoholic beverage caterers and improves efficiency at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. SB 153 strengthens safeguards against fraudulent contractor practices, particularly following natural disasters.



strengthens safeguards against fraudulent contractor practices, particularly following natural disasters. SB 155 creates a framework for responding quickly to animal health emergencies that threaten Kentucky agriculture.



creates a framework for responding quickly to animal health emergencies that threaten Kentucky agriculture. SB 158 ensures that optional vehicle-related financial protection products are clearly disclosed and not required as a condition of financing.



ensures that optional vehicle-related financial protection products are clearly disclosed and not required as a condition of financing. SB 160 improves oversight of licensed child care centers while ensuring fair and consistent treatment for providers across Kentucky.



improves oversight of licensed child care centers while ensuring fair and consistent treatment for providers across Kentucky. SB 172 Known as the Fuel Surcharge Stability Act, helps stabilize energy bills and improve affordability by allowing the Public Service Commission to extend the period during which utilities recover fuel costs, reducing sudden rate spikes for consumers.

HALO ACT. As a member of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, I was proud to support SB 104, known as the HALO Act, as it advanced from committee this week.

The bill establishes a 25-foot safety zone around first responders while they perform their duties. This is not about limiting anyone’s rights. It is about making sure firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel can safely focus on the task at hand without interference in already dangerous situations.

In committee, we heard clearly why this matters. First responders are often operating in chaotic, high-stress environments where seconds count. Giving them reasonable space to work protects not only them, but also the people they are trying to help.

I was happy to support this measure and look forward to seeing it considered by the full Senate, hopefully in week seven.

STUDENT PROTESTS. I fully support students’ right to peacefully express their views. That’s part of living in a free country, and that’s their First Amendment right.

However, any protest should take place on students’ own time, before or after school hours. When an issue truly matters, participation should involve personal sacrifice, not skipping class.

Peaceful protest is welcome. Missing class should not be part of it.

Participation during the school day disrupts education and interrupts a carefully planned day. Civic engagement matters and education does too. One thing America needs more of is helping young people understand that disagreement can be expressed respectfully while still honoring responsibility and authority.

Students are encouraged to make their voices heard in a way that does not interfere with learning, but instead promotes engagement, confidence, accomplishment and meaningful involvement in causes that matter.

DRIVER’S LICENSING OP-ED. In closing, and in case you missed it, my colleague Sen. Aaron Reed and I published a joint op-ed this past week, reminding Kentuckians of the moment of SB 7. That’s the bill that offers a real opportunity to return driver’s license renewals to county offices. Check your local papers, and find it on the KY Senate Republicans Facebook Page and on X (formerly Twitter) at @KYSenateGOP. We are hopeful that the state House of Representatives will assign the bill to a committee and move it forward with any revisions they deem necessary.

If you have questions or concerns, I’m just a call or an email away. You can reach my office at 502-564-8100 or email me at Jimmy.Higdon@kylegislature.gov.

