Letter: Beward of the candidate wolf in sheep’s clothing

To the Editor,

As election season approaches, many candidates are filing for office, and many incumbents are seeking re-election. As citizens and Americans, it is both our right and our responsibility to cast our ballots for those we believe will best represent us and effectively serve in the roles they seek.

Long before I ever considered running for office, one thing consistently bothered me: candidates who only appeared every four years, only to fade back into partial absence once the election passed. A lack of engagement with the community is something voters should never overlook. While I fully understand the demands of family and life, I live them every day, I have always believed that staying connected to the people you serve is not optional, it is essential.

There are generally three reasons people run for office. First, some seek a title, power, or control. Second, for others, it is simply a bucket list item. Third, there are those who genuinely want to make a positive difference in their community. It is up to each of us as voters to determine where each candidate falls within those categories.

I strongly encourage everyone to take the time to research the candidates on your ballot. Look beyond campaign slogans and public appearances. Talk to people who truly know them. Anyone can present one image in front of the public and act entirely differently behind closed doors.

And I will say this, fact check me as well. I strive to always be honest and operate with a high level of integrity, but I am not exempt from scrutiny. No one seeking public trust should be.

A little effort in learning about a candidate can go a long way toward making an informed decision. Remember one-issue voting leaves the other 200 issues unsolved.

We are fortunate to have some strong, dedicated individuals running for office. At the same time, there are also candidates who may not be suited for the responsibilities they seek. While I am not one to publicly criticize or involve myself in another person’s race, I do believe in the importance of informed voting.

This May brings important primary elections, followed by the general election in November. I encourage every eligible voter to get out and exercise their right to vote. And as you do, remember to look carefully, because sometimes, the greatest risk is not what is obvious, but what is hidden.

Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Justin Hall

Bardstown