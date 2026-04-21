Nelson Circuit Court Indictments — April 15, 2026

Nelson County Circuit Court indictments are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Circuit Court. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but a finding of probable cause that a crime has occurred and that the named individual committed it. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

26-CR-145. RYAN CHESSER, 29, address unknown.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (TWO GRAMS OR MORE METHAMPHETAMINE)

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TEN DOSAGE UNITS OR MORE HYDROCODONE

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WITH OPERATOR’S LICENSE REVOKED, SUSPENDED, CANCELLED OR DENIED

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Jan. 19, 2026, Chesser allegedly trafficked quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine (two grams or more), hydrocodone (10 or more dosage units), and heroin, while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The indictment cites prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $250,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-149. LORA M. CISSELL, 57, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

DISREGARDING STOP SIGN

According to the indictment, on March 23, 2026, Cissell allegedly possessed methamphetamine and cocaine while operating a motor vehicle. She was also cited for failure to signal properly and disregarding a stop sign.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-142. WILLIAM JOSHUA DOUGLAS, 40, Boston.

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Dec. 25, 2025, Douglas allegedly intentionally or wantonly destroyed an HVAC system belonging to Oscar McKinney, causing a loss of $500 or more. The indictment cites prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-148. JONATHAN JEFFIRES, 38, Bardstown.

FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT

According to the indictment, between Oct. 1, 2024, and March 31, 2026, Jeffires allegedly failed to provide court-ordered child support for his minor child, accruing arrearages of $7,337.03.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-147. BRAD L. MIMS, 38, Bardstown.

SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT

According to the indictment, on Feb. 13, 2026, Mims allegedly wantonly caused serious physical injury to Hailee Gilbert by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-143. DEVIN NALLEY, 28, Springfield.

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Jan. 19, 2026, Nalley, a convicted felon, allegedly possessed a .38 caliber revolver. The indictment cites prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-146. MEGAN GALE VITTITOW, 32, Bardstown.

FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, between March 5, 2019, and March 31, 2026, Vittitow allegedly failed to provide court-ordered child support for her minor child, accruing arrearages of $9,599.22. The indictment cites prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-144. BRANDON D. YATES, 32, New Haven.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (DISCHARGE OF FIREARM) (6 counts)

According to the indictment, on Dec. 19, 2025, Yates allegedly fired a 9mm pistol at Jeffery Fulkerson on six separate occasions, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Fulkerson each time.

Bond to be set at arraignment. Arraignment set for May 7, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

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