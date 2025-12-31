Nelson Circuit Court indictments – Dec. 17, 2025

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilt.

Dec. 31, 2025

Elten Frillman, 31, Leitchfield. According to the indictment, on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Nelson County, Elten Frillman allegedly committed first-degree robbery when he used the threat of physical force on a victim while armed with a deadly weapon. Frillman is further allegedly to have committed first-degree wanton endangerment by engaging in conduct that created a substantial danger of death or serious injury to another person by holding a gun to his head during a robbery. Frillman allegedly took property with a value of less than $500 belonging to the victim.

Frillman is charged with being a first-degree persistent felony offender due to convictions to two or more prior felonies.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment is set for Jan. 8, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

Jesse E. Bright, 44, Lebanon. According to the indictment on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Nelson County, Bright allegedly fled police while operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. He is also alleged to have engaged in conduct that created substantial danger of death or serious injury to a Nelson County deputy by leading deputies a chase for two miles. He is also alleged to have been found in possession of an open alcohol beverage container in his motor vehicle, and failed to provide proof of insurance.

Bright is also alleged to have wantonly endangered occupants of a vehicle when he caused a vehicle crash while he was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended operators license. He is also alleged to have failed to stop and render aid to the occupants of a car crash.

Bond is $25,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment is set for Jan. 8, 2026.

Crystal Mae Snyder, 42, Danville. According to the indictment, on Oct. 28, 2025 in Nelson County, Synder allegedly committed first-degree trafficking of controlled substance by distributing four grams of cocaine while in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bond is $25,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment set for 9 a.m. Jan. 8, 2026.

Dustin Harmon, 29, Lebanon. According to the indictment, on Sept. 27, 2025 in Nelson County, Harmon allegedly stole a 2010 Ford Transit van with a value of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million.

Bond is $5,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment set for 9 a.m. Jan. 8, 2026.

Janet Johnson, 49, New Haven. According to the indictment, between the dates of Nov. 1, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2024 in Nelson County, Johnson allegedly made a false statement or misrepresentation and failed to disclose material facts used to determine her qualification to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, a public assistance program.

Bond to be set at arraignment. Arraignment set for 9 a.m. Jan. 8, 2026.

Jacob F. Johnson, 37, Bardstown. According to the indictment on Oct. 23, 2025, in Nelson County, Johnson allegedly possession methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bond is $5,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment is Jan. 8, 2026.

Gavin M. Simms, 22, Bardstown. According to the indictment on Aug. 30, 2025 in Nelson County, Simms allegedly wantonly caused the death of John M. Cecil, as committed first-degree assault against three individuals. He also is alleged to have committed wanton endangerment against another individual when the vehicle he was operating crashed while he was driving under the influence.

Simms is also charged with first-degree criminal mischief for damaging a 2020 Ford Fusion belonging to someone else. He is also charged with allegedly speeding 24 mph over the speed limit while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Bond is $500,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment set at Jan. 8, 2026.

Jeffery Scott Martin, 47, New Haven. According to the indictment, on Oct. 7, 2025 in Nelson County, Martin allegedly committed the offense of first-degree strangulation when he iintentionally impeded the normal breathing or blood circulation of a female victim and unlawfully restrained her.

Martin also allegedly violation a protective order with which he had been served when he assault the victim.

Martin is charged with being a first-degree Persistent Felony Offender due to his previous felony convictions.

Bond is $25,000 cash with conditions.

Lucas Torrez Domingo, 27, Goodlettsville, Tenn. According to the indictment, on Nov. 12, 2025, in Nelson County, Domingo was allegedly found in possession of a forged instrument. He also is alleged to have fled on foot from a Kentucky State Trooper, causing injury to the trooper. He is also alleged to have been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. with a license suspended for driving under the influence with an open alcohol beverage container in the vehicle.

Domingo allegedly had no proof of insurance and then resisted arrest.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash only with conditions. Arraignment was set for Jan. 8, 2026.

Hugo A. Perez, 19, Lexington. According to the indictment, on Oct. 4, 2025 in Nelson County, Perez allegedly operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. with a license suspended for DUI and in possession of an open alcohol beverage container and driving without proof of insurance.

The indictment alleges Perez created a substantial danger of injury or death when he led a police officer on a high-speed chase with speeds exceeding 100 mph. He is also charged with wanton endangerment for placing two passengers in danger of death or serious injury, and additional for driving without insurance.

The indictment further alleges Perez operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. and that he was found in possession of cocaine and an open alcohol beverage container in his vehicle, and that he fled police on foot.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, with conditions. Arraignment was set at Jan. 8, 2026.

Tyler Duane Walton, 28, Bardstown. According to the indictment, on Oct. 5, 2025 in Nelson County, Walton was found in possession of two or more grams of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was allegedly found operating a motor vehicle without a seat belt.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment was set for Jan. 8, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

-30-