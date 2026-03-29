Nelson Circuit Court indictments — March 18, 2026

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

These individuals listed below were indicted by a Nelson County Grand Jury on Wednesay, March 18, 2026.

26-CR-86. JOSEPH K. YATES, 22, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE PROMOTING CONTRABAND

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, between Aug 16-17, 2025, Yates allegedly he brought contraband into the Nelson County Jail. He was found allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia. The indictment cites his previous felony convictions as the basis for the second-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-88. RANDALL SCOTT MILLER, 50, Springfield.

FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, Miller allegedly failed to pay support he knew he was court-ordered to pay, creating an arrearage of $8,582.18. The indictment cites his previous felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-90. WILLIAM TRAVIS BRYAN, 50, New Haven.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPI-IERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

REAR LICENSE NOT ILLUMINATED

According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, 2026, Bryan allegedly was found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle without the rear license plate illuminated.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-92. STEVEN A. BALLARD JR., 30, Bardstown.

SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY

MENACING

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF SECOND-DEGREE

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Jan. 18, 2026, Ballard allegedly unlawfully entered a home on Locus Street in New Haven with the intent to commit a crime and placed a resident at that address in fear of physical injury and caused damage to a shelf valued at less than $500. The indictment cites Ballard’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-94. KYLE DANIEL THOMAS JAGGERS SR., 30, Bardstown.

COMPLICITY TO CRIMINAL ABUSE 1“ -— CHILD UNDER 12

COMPLICITY TO CRIMINAL ABUSE 1“ — CHILD UNDER 12

According to the indictment, between Sept. 1, 2025 and Sept. 3, 2025, Jaggers, acting alone or in concert with Ashli R. Walling, allegedly abused or allowed the abuse of two children under 12 years of age.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-96. ASHLI RAE WALLING, 29, Bardstown.

COMPLICITY TO CRIMINAL ABUSE 1*‘ — CHILD UNDER 12

COMPLICITY TO CRIMINAL ABUSE 1“ — CHILD UNDER 12

According to the indictment, between Sept. 1, 2025 and Sept. 3, 2025, Walling, acting alone or in concert with Kyle Jaggers, allegedly abused or allowed the abuse of two children under 12 years of age.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-98. BRANDON WILLIAMS, 29, Louisville.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WAN TON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT, THIRD DEGREE (PEACE OFFICER/PROBATION OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF SECOND-DEGREE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

FAILURE TO TRANSFER REGISTRATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE (SECOND

OFFENSE)

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WITH OPERATOR’S LICENSE REVOKED, SUSPENDED, CANCELLED OR DENIED

FAILURE TO SURRENDER SUSPENDED, CANCELLED OR REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO MOTORCYCLE LICENSE

SPEEDING > 26 MPH OVER

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION RECEIPT

According to the indictment, on Jan. 6, 2026, Williams allegedly fled from eight police officers at speeds over 113 mph in a motor vehicle, passing several vehicles in the emergency lane and almost striking them. The indictment further alleges he attempted to cause physical injury to a police officer. He is also alleged to have destroyed a traffic cone.

The indictment further alleges Williams was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. It further alleges he failed to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, operated the vehicle without insurance and while his operators license was revoked or suspended and that he failed to surrender his license. The indictment states he allegedly operated his vehicle without regard for the safety of other and more than 26 mph over the speed limit and with an expired license plate and registration, and with his not having a motorcycle license.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-100. JOSEPH WALLACE BROWN, 43, Bloomfield.

SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY ‘

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1,000 < $10,000

According to the indictment, on Feb. 12, 2026, Brown allegedly entered a residence on Old Tunnel Mill Road with the intent to commit a crime and took property belonging to another person with a value of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-102. JOSEPH WOOLDRIDGE, 38, New Haven.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1,000 < $10,000

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Dec. 24, 2025, Wooldridge allegedly took possession of another person’s property with a value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000. The indictment cites Wooldridge’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9.500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-104. THOMAS GRAFT, 40, Campbellsville.

THIRD-DEGREE BURGLARY

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Jan. 28, 2026, Graft allegedly entered a building on Howardstown Road with the intent to commit a crime, damaging a door with a value of $500 or more. The indictment cites Graft’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-106. ANGELA M. TOWNSLEY, 51, Cox’s Creek.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRUG PARAPI-IERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

ONE HEADLIGHT

DISREGARDING STOP SIGN

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

According to the indictment, on Nov. 6. 2025, Townsley allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The indictment alleges she operated a motor vehicle with just one headlight, failed to give proper signals and disregarded a stop sign.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-85. ELTEN FRILLMAN, 31, Leitchfield.

FIRST-DEGREE STRANGULATION

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (MINOR INJURY)

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Jan. 4, 2026, Frillman attempted to apply pressure on the throat or neck of another person and caused physical injury to that person. The indictment cites Frillman’s previous felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-87. ISAIAH WARREN, 17, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY (COMPLICITY),

ASSAULT, SECOND DEGREE (COMPLICITY)

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (COMPLICITY)

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (COMPLICITY) »

According to the indictment, on July 20, 2025, Warren allegedly — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Jyren Hamilton and Justin Nally, unlawfully entered a building on Bourbon Court with the intent to commit a crime while armed with explosives or a deadly weapon. The indictment alleges that Warren — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Jyren Hamilton and Justin Nally — intentionally cause injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and destroyed a cellular phone having a value of $500 or more. The indictment also alleges Warren — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Jyren Hamilton and Justin Nally — tampered with physical evidence.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-89. JYREN TRAVARIS H AMILTON, 18, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY (COMPLICITY)

ASSAULT, SECOND DEGREE (COMPLICITY)

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (COMPLICITY)

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (COMPLICITY)

According to the indictment, on July 20, 2025, Hamilton allegedly — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Jyren

Hamilton and Justin Nally, unlawfully entered a building on Bourbon Court

with the intent to commit a crime while armed with explosives or a deadly weapon. The indictment alleges that Warren — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Isaiah Warren and Justin Nally — intentionally cause injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and destroyed a cellular phone having a value of $500 or more. The indictment also alleges Hamilton — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Isaiah Warren and Justin Nally — tampered with physical evidence.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-91. KAYDEN HERCHENRADER, 16, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY (COMPLICITY)

ASSAULT, SECOND DEGREE (COMPLICITY)

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (COMPLICITY)

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (COMPLICITY)

According to the indictment, on July 20, 2025, Herchenrader allegedly — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Jyren Hamilton, Isaiah Warren and Justin Nally, unlawfully entered a building on Bourbon Court with the intent to commit a crime while armed with explosives or a deadly weapon. The indictment alleges that Herchenrader — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Isaiah Warren, Jryren Hamilton and Justin Nally — intentionally cause injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and destroyed a cellular phone having a value of $500 or more. The indictment also alleges Hamilton — acting alone or in concert with James Montgomery, Kayden Herchenrader, Isaiah Warren, Jryren Hamilton and Justin Nally — tampered with physical evidence.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-93. BRAD L. MIMS, 38, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE

INTIMIDATING A PARTICIPANT IN THE LEGAL PROCESS

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)(MINOR INJURY)

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

According to the indictment, on Nov. 22, 2025, Mims attempted to flee from police on foot after committing an act of domestic violence. The indictment also alleges that Mims used the threat of physical violence to attempt to prevent information from reaching law enforcement or a judge, then assaulted and caused physical injury to a person and took property belonging to someone else with a value of less than $500.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-95. DUSTIN SHAWN DOWNS, 38, Bardstown.

TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA (8 OUNCES OR MORE UNDER 5LBS.)(GUN ENHANCED)

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

FAILURE To OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXCESSIVE WINDOW TINT

According to the indictment, of Feb. 10, 2026, Downs alleged possessed eight ounces or more of marijuana with the intent to sell or transfer it while in possession of a firearm. The indictment further alleges that when he believed an official proceeding pending, he destroyed, concealed or removed physical evidence. It further alleges he failed to properly use turn signals and operated his vehicle with excessive window tints

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-97. STEPHANIE EDELEN, 39, Bardstown.

ASSAULT, SECOND DEGREE (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)

According to the indictment, on Feb. 3, 2026, Edelen caused physical injury when she assaulted her boyfriend with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-99. DETRELL L. JOHNSON, 19, Lexington.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT ‘

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPROPER PASSING

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT REAR LIGHTS

INSUFFICIENT HEAD LAMPS

According to the indictment, on Dec. 19, 2025, Johnson allegedly fled from police in a motor vehicle and created a substantial risk of seriouis injury or death. The indictment alleges that Johnson’s actions threatened injury or death to a police officer, three passengers and an unidentified motorist when he fled in a reckless manner. The indictment further alleges Johnson failed to use turn signals, improperly passed another motorist, operated his vehicle without tail lights and with improper headlamps.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-101. ANTHONY MASSEY, 32, Cox’s Creek.

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

According to the indictment, on Dec. 10, 2025, Massey allegedly destroyed, concealed or altered physical evidence to impair its availability in an official proceeding.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-103. ROBERT ADAMS, 32, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION Oil? CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

According to the indictment, on Feb. 10, 20226, Adams allegedly was found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-105. DEMARCUS HAMILTON, 28, Bardstown.

SECOND-DEGREE FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

SECOND-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC.

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WITH OPERATOR’S LICENSE REVOKED

RECKLESS DRIVING

ONE HEADLIGHT

DISREGARDING STOP SIGN

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

According to the indictment, on Dec. 27, 2025, Hamilton allegedly fled from police in a motor vehicle while operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., placing a child inside the car and a police officer at risk of serious injury or death. The indictment further alleges that Hamilton operated the motor vehicle with one headlight in a reckless manner while his operators license was suspended or revoked. It further alleges he failed to signal and failed to stop at a stop sign.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for April 2, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

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