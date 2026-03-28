Nelson Circuit Court Indictments – March 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

26-CR-010. SAVIAN PASCHAL, 32, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT.

According to the amended indictment, on Aug. 21, 2025, Paschal allegedly engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious injury to a minor child by trafficking cocaine with the child inside his home.

Arraignment set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court. Bond was the same as the main case.

26-CR-010. RECIL MARK MORRIS, 36, Pax, West Va.

OPERATING A MOT(!)R VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE IS REVOKED OR SUSPENDED FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE.

FAILURE TO TRANSFER REGISTRATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

NO INSURANCE.

NO INSURANCE CARD.

NO REGISTIRATION RECEIPT

CARELESS DRIVING

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Dec. 31, 2025, Morris allegedly was found operating a motor vehicle with a license revoked for driving under the influence. The indictment further alleges Morris failed to complete a vehicle transfer, and was operating a vehicle carelessly, without insurance and without proof of insurance and with an expired license plates.

The indictment cites Morris’ prior felony convictions as the basis for the second-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR- 70. CHRISTOPHER J. DREW, 06/18/1975, Cromwell, Conn.

FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

According to the indictment, Drew allegedly — between the dates of May 5, 2011 and Jan. 31, 2026 — failed to pay child support he was court ordered to provide amounting to $16,544.49.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-72. ANDRE R. TILFORD, 50, Louisville.

FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

According to the indictment, Tilford allegedly — between the dates of Nov. 9, 2012 and Jan. 31, 2026 — failed to pay child support he was court ordered to provide amounting to $6,683.99.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026.

26-CR-77. JASON CHELF, 50, Hodgenville.

SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

According to the indictment, on Dec. 10, 2025, Chelf allegedly entered a Stiles Road dwelling unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime and took property with a value of less than $500 belonging to another person.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-76. JOHNATHON M. WELCH, 23, Bardstown.

TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA (8 OUNCES TO <5 LBS.)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

According to the indictment, on Jan. 14, 2026, Welch allegedly unlawfully sold or transferred eight ounces or more of marijuana while in possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia including glass pipes and bongs.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026.

26-CR-78. JOHNATHON M. WELCH, 23, Bardstown.

POSSESSION OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR (UNDER 12 YEARS OF AGE)

POSSESSION OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR (UNDER 12 YEARS OF AGE)

POSSESSION OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR (OVER 12/UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE)

POSSESSION OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR (OVER 12/UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE)

POSSESSION OF MATTER PORTRAYING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A MINOR (OVER 12/UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE)

According to the indictment, on Aug. 10, 2025, Welch allegedly possessed matter that portrayed a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age (2 counts).

The indictment further alleges Welch possessed matter that portrayed a sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 years old (3 counts).

Bond was set at $50000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-80. ORVILLE DEWAYNE BEAVERS, 62, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (TWO GRAMS OR MORE METHAMPHETAMINE)

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FOUR GRAMS OR MORE COCAINE)

TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA (8 OUNCES TO 5 POUNDS)

CONSPIRACY T0 PROMOTE GAMBLING

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (SOLICITATION)

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS SECOND DEGREE

According to the indictment, between April 1, 2025 and Feb. 13, 2026, Beavers allegedly sold or transferred two grams of methamphetamine, four grams of cocaine and eight ounces of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.

The indictment further alleges Beavers conspired to profit from an unlawful gambling activity, and encouraged another person to tamper with physical evidence, and further alleges he subjected an animal to cruel mistreatment.

Bond was set at $250,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-82. JAMES RAYMOND LEWIS, 38, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (LESS THAN FOUR GRAMS COCAINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

According to the indictment on June 25, 2025, Lewis allegedl trafficked four grams of cocaine while in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-25. JEFFERSON SCOTT HELTON, 58, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (TWO GRAMS OR MORE METHAMPHETAMINE)

According to the amended indictment, on Dec. 23, 2025, Helton allegedly trafficked in a controlled substance by selling or transferring two or more grams of methamphetamine.

Bond was set as the same as the original charge, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026.

26-CR-67. LEAH MARIE HICKS, 43, Louisville.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

(METHAMPHETAMINE)

(METHAMPHETAMINE) DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

According to the indictment, on Oct. 8, 2025, Hicks allegedly was found in possession of of a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia to include glass pipes. The indictment further alleges Hicks unlawfully entered a North Drive building.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-69. KELVIN LORENZO HARMON, 42, Gary, Ind.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF

ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC.

ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE

RESISTING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST FAILURE TO ILLUMINATE HEAD LAMPS

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT REAR LIGHTS

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELT

According to the indictment, on Nov. 22, 2025, Harmon allegedly acted with dangerous disregard for public safety by operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. and stopping his vehicle in an interesction, nearly causing an accident with a semi truck. The indictment further alleges Harmon, operated his vehicle without insurance, failed to illuminate his vehicle headlights and tailights, failed to give proper signals. It further alleges he resisted police officers when they attempted to arrest him and failed to use his seat belt.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-71. ANDY GUY HEATH, 46, Bardstown.

FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

According to the indictment, Heath allegedly — between the dates of Dec. 16, 2004 and Jan. 31, 2026 — failed to pay child support he was court ordered to provide amounting to $89,075.17.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-73. ANTAWN A. TISWELL, 40, Clarksville, Tenn.

FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT F ELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, Tiswell allegedly — between the dates of Oct. 1, 2024 and Jan. 31, 2026 — failed to pay child support he was court ordered to provide amounting to $12016.64.

The indictment cites Tiswell’s previous felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-75. TRAVIS RAY DUNN, 34, Louisville.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEIN G I EVADING POLICE

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION RECEIPT

SPEEDING 26 MPH OR >

F IRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Feb. 5, 2026, Dunn allegedly fled from police in a motor vehicle. The indictment further alleges Dunn engaged in conduct that created substantial danger of death or serious injury for four police officers when he led them on a high-speed chase in excess of 26 mph over the speed limit, operating his vehicle in a reckless manner and with expired license plates.

The indictment cites Dunn’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the persitent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-77. MONTREZ RAILLEY, 25, Bardstown.

F IRST—DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FOUR GRAMS OR MORE COCAINE)

FIRST-DEGREE STRANGULATION

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (LESS THAN TEN DOSAGE UNITS SCHEDULE II NARCOTIC)(OXYCODONE)

TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 8 OUNCES

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/MINOR INJURY)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES NOT [N ORIGINAL

CONTAINER (PRESCRIPTION)

According to the indictment, on Jan. 22, 2026, Railley allegedly trafficked four or more cocaine, fewer than 10 dosage units of oxycodone, and less than eight ounces of marijuana. The indictment further alleges he attempted to strangle an individual during a physical assault. The indictment states that Railley was found in possession of a prescription controlled substance not in the proper container as well as drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-79. LEON IRVING PLAINES, III, 40, Louisville.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING – COMMERCIAL SEX ACTIVITY (VICTIM < 18)

USE OF A MINOR IN A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE

USE OF A MINOR IN A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE

RAPE THIRD DEGREE

SODOMY THIRD DEGREE

UNLAWFUL TRANSACTION WITH A MINOR THIRD DEGREE

According to the indictment, on Feb. 10, 2025, Plaines allegedly subjected a minor under age 18 to commercial sexual activity and employed the minor to engage in a sexual performance and engaged in sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with the minor.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-81. LUIS MEJIA, 23, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (NO VISIBLE INJURY)

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF SECOND-DEGREE

According to the indictment, on Dec. 21, 2+-025, Mejia allegedly

entered a building on East Stephen Foster while he or another participant was armed with explosives or a deadly weapon, causing physical injury to one person and waved a firearm around the individual’s home while two individuals were present.

The indictment further alleges Mejia damaged a 2019 Toyota Corolla belonging to one of the victims.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment was set for March 19, 2026 in Nelson Circuit Court.

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26-CR-046. Steven E. Brown, 42, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

NO MOTORCYCLE LICENSE

REAR LICENSE NOT ILLUMINATED

IMPROPER DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATE

According to the indictment, on Aug. 18, 2025, Brown was found in possession of methamphetamine while operating a motorcycle without a license and without a clearly visible and properly illuminated license plate.

Bond was set at$5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-048. Candace Tucker, 32, Campbellsville.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

According to the indictment, on Nov. 11,