Nelson Circuit Court Indictments — May 6, 2026

Nelson County Circuit Court indictments are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Circuit Court. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but a finding of probable cause that a crime has occurred and that the named individual committed it. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

26-CR-155. BILLY J. BURTON, 36, Hudson, Fla.

FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT

According to the indictment, between June 1, 2020, and March 31, 2026, Burton persistently failed to provide court-ordered support for his minor child, accruing arrearages of $27,653.57.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 21, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-158. JOHNNA COVINGTON, 52, Mayer, Ariz.

FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT

According to the indictment, between Sept. 1, 2011, and March 31, 2026, Covington persistently failed to provide court-ordered support for her minor child, accruing arrearages of $13,072.15.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 21, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-157. ANDREW L. DODD, 33, Mount Washington.

FIRST-DEGREE STRANGULATION — DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

INTIMIDATING A PARTICIPANT IN THE LEGAL PROCESS

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT — DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

According to the indictment, on March 6, 2026, Dodd intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of blood of the victim by applying pressure to her throat or neck or blocking her nose or mouth. Dodd also used harassing communications or threats directed at the victim, whom he believed to be a participant in the legal process, to hinder or prevent her from communicating with law enforcement. Dodd additionally caused physical injury to the victim.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 21, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-153. DONALD L. HOWARD JR., 38, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Feb. 5, 2026, Howard intentionally or wantonly defaced, destroyed, or damaged an electrical component belonging to the Nelson County Jail while being escorted into a cell, causing a pecuniary loss of $500 or more. The indictment cites prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 21, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-152. JONATHAN A. JEFFIRES, 38, Bardstown.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING — $1,000 TO LESS THAN $10,000

According to the indictment, between April 27, 2025, and May 12, 2025, Jeffires took or exercised control over property valued between $1,000 and $10,000 belonging to BCD, Inc. with intent to deprive the owner thereof.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 21, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-154. TRACY STEVENS JR., 38, Detroit, Mich.

FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, between March 1, 2017, and March 31, 2026, Stevens persistently failed to provide court-ordered support for his minor child, accruing arrearages of $3,940.17. The indictment cites a prior felony conviction as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 21, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-156. TRACY STEVENS JR., 38, Detroit, Mich.

FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, between Aug. 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026, Stevens persistently failed to provide court-ordered support for his minor child in a separate case, accruing arrearages of $19,881.85. The indictment cites a prior felony conviction as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for May 21, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

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