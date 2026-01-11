Nelson County Circuit Court Indictments – Dec. 17, 2025

25-CR-383 – Elten Frillman, 31, Leitchfield.

FIRST-DEGREE ROBBERY, Class B Felony

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT, Class D Felony

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, Class B misdemeanor

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 19, 2025, Frillman alleged committing a theft, or threatened the use of physical force against the victim and injured him while armed with a deadly weapon, and created substantial danger of death or serious injury by holding a gun to the victim’s head while committing a robbery, taking property valued at less than $500.

The indictment cites Frillman’s earlier felonies as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond set at$100,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment set for Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-385. Jesse E. Bright, 44, Lebanon.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE, Class C felony

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER) Class D felony

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (Class D felony)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (Class D felony)

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE (Class A misdemeanor)

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE IS REVOKED (Class A misdemeanor)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (Class A misdemeanor)

NO INSURANCE CARD

POSSESSION OF AN OPEN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

According to the indictment, on Oct. 4, 2025, in Nelson County, Bright allegedly disobeyed a direction to stop his motor vehicle, during which put a deputy sheriff in danger during a chase of two miles and endangered the safety of passengers when his vehicle crashed. He was allegedly found to be operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and while his license was suspended for driving under the influence. The indictment further alleges Bright failed to render aid after being involved in a crash while failing to provide proof of insurance and while in possession of an open alcohol beverage container in the motor vehicle.

Bond is $25,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment was Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-387. Crystal Mae Snyder, 42, Danville.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FOUR GRAMS OR MORE COCAINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

According to the indictment, on Oct. 28, 2025, Synder was found in possession of four or more grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia with the intent to sell or transfer it. She was also allegedly found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Bond is $25,000 cash only, plus conditions. Arraignment was Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-389. Dustin Harmon, 29, Lebanon.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING** $10,000 < $1,000,000 (AUTO). Class C felony.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 27, 2025, Harmon was allegedly found in possession of a 2020 Ford Transit van belonging to another person.

Bond set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-341. Janet Johnson, 49, New Haven.

According to the indictment, between Nov. 1, 2019 and Jan. 1 2024, Johnson allegedly made false statements or failed to report changes in order to receive SNAP public assistance benefits with the intent to defraud the state.

FAILURE TO REPORT CHANGE IN ORDER TO RECEIVE PUBLIC ASSISTANCE BENEFITS, Class D felony

Bond was set at arraignment on Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-382. Jacob F. Johnson, 37, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE) Class D felony.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS Class A misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 23, 2025, Johnson alleged possessed a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bond is $5,000 cash with conditions. Arraignment was Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-384. Gavin M. Simms, 22, Bardstown.

MURDER (20-50 years or life).

ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE Class B felony

ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE Class B felony

ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE Class B felony

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT Class D felony.

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF Class D felony.

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC.

SPEEDING 24 MPH OVER

According to the indictment, on Aug. 30, 2025, Simms caused the death of another person; created a grave risk of death or injury to three other persons; and put another person’s life in danger when he allegedly crash a vehicle, damaging or destroying the vehicle with a value of more than $500, while he was under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

The indictment further alleges that Simms was speeding in excess of 24 mph over the speed limit.

Bond was set at $500,000 plus conditions. Arraignment was Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-386. Jeffery Scott Martin, 47, New Haven

FIRST-DEGREE STRANGULATION, Class C felony.

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2nd DEGREE Class A misdemeanor.

VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER Class A misdemeanor.

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Oct. 7, 2025, Martin allegedly impeded the normal breathing or circulation of another person by applying pressure to her throat or neck. The indictment alleges that Martin violated a protective order when he assaulted the victim.

The indictment cites Martin’s prior felony convictions in the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $25,000 cash plus conditions. Arraignment was Jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-388. Lucas Torrez Domingo, 27, Goodlettsville, Tenn.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT Class D felony.

SECOND-DEGREE FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE Class D felony.

RESISTING ARREST Class A misdemeanor.

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED FOR DUI. Class A misdemeanor.

NO INSURANCE. Class B misdemeanor.

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC. Class B misdemeanor.

POSSESSION OF AN OPEN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

According to the indictment, on Nov. 12, 2025, Domingo allegedly was found in operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. while his license was suspended for a prior instance of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and in possession of an open alcohol beverage container in his motor vehicle. He was also allegedly found in possession of a forged instrument, resisted arrest, and fled police on foot when given an order to stop by a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Bond is $9,500 cash with conditions. Arraignment was set for Jun 8, 2026.

25-CR-390. Hugo A. Perez, 19, Lexington.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE, Class C felony.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER), Class D felony.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT, Class D felony.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT, Class D felony.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE) Class D felony.

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE. Class A misdemeanor.

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE. Class A misdemeanor.

THIRD-DEGREE FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE Class A misdemeanor.

SPEEDING 26 MILES OR GREATER OVER LIMIT

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

IMPROPER PASSING

POSSESSION OF AN OPEN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

According to the indictment, on Oct. 4, 2025, Perez allegedly was found operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. and in possession of an open alcohol beverage container in his motor vehicle, and disobeyed an officer’s order to stop his vehicle while under the influence.

He is allegedly to have placed a law enforcement officer in substantial danger of death or injury — as well as two occupants of his vehicle — by leading deputies on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour while driving under the influence while operating with a license previously revoked for driving under the influence. He also allegedly improperly passed another vehicle and failed to use proper signals while operating his motor vehicle.

Perez was also allegedly found in possession of cocaine and fled from police on foot. He also failed to provide proof of insurance

Bond was set at $25,000 cash with conditions. Arriagnment was set for jan. 8, 2026.

25-CR-342. Tyler Duane Walton, 28, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (TWO GRAMS OR MORE METHAMPHETAMINE) Class C felony.

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA Class B misdemeanor

FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELT

According to the indictment, on Oct. 5, 2025, Walton was allegedly foun din possession of more than two grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute it, and in possession of marijuana. Walton also allegedly was observed failing to wear a seat belt.

Bond is $25,000 cash plus conditions. Arraignment was Jan. 8, 2026.

