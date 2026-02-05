Nelson County Circuit Court Indictments – Feb. 4, 2026

26-CR-23. Mitchell Ray Ramsey, 44, Bardstown

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY.

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 29, 2025, Ramsey was found to be in violation of the requirement that he keep his information current with the Sex Offender Registry by changing his Nelson County address and failing to notify probation and parole of the new address. The indictment cites his previous felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree Persistent Felony Offender charge.

Bond is $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-25. Jefferson Scott Helton, 58, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE.

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 23, 2023, Helton was found in possession of 2 or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute it while also operating a motor vehicle with an expired license plate.

The indictment cites Helton’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-27. Sara Marie Shelburne, 33, Nelson County Jail.

ASSAULT, THIRD-DEGREE (CORRECTIONS OFFICER).

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 17, 2025, Shelburne committed third-degree assault when she allegedly physically attacted a detention center employee.

The indictment cites Shelburne’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-29. David S. Hutchins, 53, Cox’s Creek.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES.

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 26, 2025, Hutchins was allegedly found in possession of 4 grams of cocaine, and 2 or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute them.

The indictment cites Hutchins’ prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-31. Melissa Temple, 43, Nelson County Detention Center, Bardstown.

ASSAULT, THIRD-DEGREE (CORRECTIONS OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on March 29, 2025, Temple allegedly committed third-degree assault by attacking a detention center employee.

The indictment cites Temple’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-33. Melissa Temple, 43, Nelson County Detention Center, Bardstown.

ASSAULT, THIRD-DEGREE (CORRECTIONS OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on July 28, 2025, Temple alleged committed third-degree assault against a detention center facility

The indictment cites Temple’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-35. Melissa Temple, 43, Nelson County Detention Center, Bardstown.

ASSAULT, THIRD-DEGREE (CORRECTIONS OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 20, 2025, Temple alleged committed third-degree assault against a detention center facility

The indictment cites Temple’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-37, Jeffrey D. Hill, 64, Springfield.

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (MINOR INJURY).

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – MINOR INJURY).

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 22, 2025, Hill allegedly committed first-degree burglary by entering a building on Woodlawn Road with the intent to commit a crime while in possession of hydrocodone. The indictment further alleges that Hill comitted fourth-degree assault when he caused physical injury to two individuals at the scene while in possession of a controlled substance not in their proper condtainer.

Bond is $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-39, Cecelia Christine Lee, 49, Loretto.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING (SHOPLIFTING).

According to the indictment, on Nov. 17, 2025, Lee allgedly committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting by taking property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 belongint to Walmart.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19,

26-CR-44. David C. Maddox, 24, Louisville.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT.

MENACING.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 3, 2025, Maddox allegedly committed wanton endangerment and menacing by intentionally pointing a handgun at another individual.

Bond is $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-43. Michael Shoffner, 46, Willisburg.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

RESISTING ARREST.

DISREGARDING STOP SIGN.

FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS.

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

According to the indictment on Nov. 30, 2025, Shoffner allegedly was trafficking a controlled substance when he was found in possession of less than 2 grams methamphetamine. He also allegedly committed criminal mischief by damaging a 2020 Ford Police Interceptor belonging to Nelson Fiscal Court, causing a financial loss of more than $500.

The indictment further alleges Shoffner was found in possession of drug paraphernalia in the form of a set of digital scales.

The indictment alleges that while he was driving, Shoffner failed to dim headlights and disregarded a stop sign. When apprehended by police, he allegedly resisted arrest.

The indictment cites Shoffner’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Bond is $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-20. Trevon A. Pope, 23, Bardstown.

INTIMIDATING A WITNESS IN THE LEGAL PROCESS.

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE. (2 COUNTS)

TERRORISTIC THREATENING, THIRD-DEGREE.

HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 8, 2025, Pope allegedly attempted to influence the testimony of an individual involved in the legal process.

The indictment alleges Pope violated the conditions of his release by violating an order of protection on that day and being in possession of a firearm. It alleges that he threatened death or serious injury against another person, and harassed another person by telephone

Bond is $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

26-CR-22. Steven Breeden, 47, Nelson County Jail.

SEXUAL ABUSE-FIRST DEGREE (VICTIM U/12)

According to the indictment, sometime between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022, Breeden allegedly subjected another person under 12 years of age to sexual abuse.

Bond is $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-24. Joshua E. Warren, 38, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE PROMOTING CONTRABAND

FIRST DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

FIRST DKGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUDSTANCE (HEROIN)

According to the indictment, on Sept. 19, 2025, Warren allegedly brought fentanyl into the Nelson County Jail. Warren was also charged with alleged possession of fentanyl and heroin.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-26. Joshua E. Warren, 38, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

According to the indictment, on Dec. 15, 2025, Warren was allegedly found in possession of mehtamphetamine and marijuana.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-28. Christopher Marks, 28, Bloomfield.

FIRST-DEGREE STRANGULATION

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)(MINOR INJURY)

According to the indictment, on Dec. 1, 2025, Marks allegedly impeded the normal breathing and circulation by applying pressure to the throat or neck of another person and caused physical injury.

Bond is $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-30. Gavin Michael Knight, 26, Louisville.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $10,000 < $1,000,000 (AUTO)

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $10,000 < $1,000,000

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, between Oct 8-9, 2025, Knight allegedly took at 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and tools belonging to Southern Contracting LLC having a value of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million.

The indictment cites Knight’s prioer felony convictions as the basis for the First-Degree Persistent Felony Offender charge.

Bond is $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-32. Cristian Javier Medina Rodriguez, 33, LaVergne, Tenn.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFI.UENCE

NO INSURANCE.

NO OPERATORS LICENSE.

RECKLESS DRIVING.

SPEEDING 26 MPH OR > MORE OVER LIMIT.

NO INSURANCE CARD.

POSSESSION OF AN OPEN ALCOHOL BEVERAGE CONTAINER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 7, 2025, RODRIGUEZ allegedly commited wanton endangerment by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in a dangerous manner at high speed with three motorists while operating a motor vehicle recklessly, under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. at more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, and without insurance and with an open alcohol beverage container in his motor vehicle.BNM

Bond is $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-34. Keith Evans Fant, 25, Bowling Green

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1,000 < S10,000 (AUTO)

According to the indictment, on Nov. 29, 2025, Fant allegedly took at 2005 Ford Mustang valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 belonging to another person.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR- 36. Taylor Johnson, 33, Bardstown.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (OVER $1,000 bUT LESS THAN $10,000).

According to the indictment, on Oct. 8, 2025, Johnson allegedly possessed stolen property belonging to another person with a value of $1,000 but less than $10,000.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-38. Christopher Embry, 24, Bardstown.

THEFT BY UNLAW FU L TA KING — FIREARM.

According to the indictment on July 31, 2025, Embry allegedly possessed a a handgun belonging to another person.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR- ID. Tina Ann Bierly, 58, Jeffersonville, Ind.

OBSCURING THE IDENTITY OF A JYIACHINE OVER $500 BUT LESS THAN $10,000

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY UNDER $500

According to the indictment, on Nov 26, 2025, Bierly altered or obscured the serial number of a 2007 Honda Accord with a value of $500 but less than $10,000. The indictment further states she allegedly was in possession of a license plate stolen from another person.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-42. Jonathan M. Kays, 04/11/1997, Bardstown.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FIREARM.

THEFT BY DECEPTION — INCLUDE COLD CHECKS

According to the indictment, between June 5 and June 17, 2025, Kays allegedly possessed a stolen firearm and pawned it at Kwik Kash Pawn.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-44. John Duard Brumley, 46, Springfield.

FIRST DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

According to the indictment, on Oct. 6, 2025, Brumley was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Bond is $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

26-CR-016.David A. Buckler, 33, Lebanon (amended indictment)

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (TWO GRAMS OR MORE METHAMPHETAMINE)

According to the indictment, on Nov. 9, 2025, Buckler was found in possession of more than 2 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute or sell it.

The bond is the same on the original indictment, plus conditions. Arraignment is set for Feb. 19, 2026.

-30-