Nelson County Jail Logs — Apr. 20 – Apr. 26, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, April 20, 2026

Tiffany Morgan Whitis, 39, Frankfort, order of appearance. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, by District Judge Kelley.

Thomas Joseph Deom, 54, Rineyville, probation violation (for technical violation). Booked at 1:57 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Michael Dayton Boich, 51, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, domestic violence, minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 6:22 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Juan Manuel Maldonado Espinoza, 24, New Orleans, Louisiana, speeding, 19 mph over limit (school zone); receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (fentanyl); criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Dustin Lynn Rosario, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $700 cash. Booked at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Orville Justin Case, 30, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Justin Jamal Smith, 36, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Gerald Mitchell Tucker, 41, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana, 8 oz. to less than 5 lbs., second or greater offense; resisting arrest; menacing; obstructing emergency responder violations, first offense; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; speeding, 10 mph over limit (school zone); improper gross weight registration; rear license not illuminated. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

James Gregory Mattingly, 53, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by Bullitt County.

Selena Gayle Graves, 63, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $700 cash. Booked at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by District Judge Kelley.

Derrick Raymond Gribbins, 46, New Hope, failure to appear. Bond is $450 cash. Booked at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Carl Andrew Hackely Jr., 67, Louisville, speeding, 20 mph over limit (school zone); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, aggravated circumstances; reckless driving; failure to dim headlights; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tia Marie Creech, 40, Louisville, careless driving; no/expired registration plates; failure to maintain required insurance, second or greater offense; failure to wear seat belts. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Nicholas Edward Williams, 33, Leitchfield, failure to appear. Booked at 5:21 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Bobby Joe Barnes Jr., 45, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Lana Jean Burnworth, 45, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense); contempt of court (2 counts). Booked at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Jeffery Earl Morning, 40, Bardstown, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Amber Jo Newton, 42, New Haven, careless driving; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense) (4 counts). Bond total is $105,000 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Rickie Allen Chesser, 63, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026, by Spencer County.

Kevin Dewayne Graves, 47, Springfield, driving on a DUI-suspended license, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle without an ignition interlock device. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:24 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Friday, April 24, 2026

Justin Maxwell Sparks, 20, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree — discharge of firearm; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:12 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Patrick Latrey McNear, 26, Bardstown, giving an officer false identifying information; contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 8:22 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Aarin Lee Seward, 33, Bardstown, receiving stolen property; bribing a witness. Booked at 9:08 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Judge Ballard.

Leslie Nicole Burkhead, 39, Bloomfield, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:16 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash; $1,000 surety. Booked at 1:42 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Andrew Bryce Horvath, 38, Elizabethtown, driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, by Fish & Wildlife.

Gage Shane Alexander Fish, 27, Bowling Green, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:45 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, by Washington County.

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Jawan Allen Mcknight, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court; failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (less than 4 grams cocaine); persistent felony offender, first-degree (2 counts); promoting contraband, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree, domestic violence, minor injury. Booked at 10:24 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Tykecia Sanquiat Jones, 44, Louisville, criminal trespassing, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance; controlled substance prescription not in original container, first offense. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Russell Dewyane Jeffires, 40, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Cody Gene Kidd, 29, Bardstown, robbery, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.



Sunday, April 26, 2026

Jimmy Kwon Johnson, 35, Elizabethtown, careless driving; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; license to be in possession. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Robert Jessie O’Brien, 30, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; improper passing; improper display of registration plates; failure to or improper signal; wanton endangerment, first-degree — police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; no motorcycle operator’s license. Booked at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Carlton Cody Cornish, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Booked at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Daniel Scott Lacy, 67, Boston, driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense; careless driving; operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license. Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Kody Wayne Askins, 21, Louisville, assault, third-degree, peace officer — non-communicable bodily fluid; assault, fourth-degree, minor injury; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:16 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

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