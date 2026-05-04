Nelson County Jail Logs — Apr. 27 – May 3, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, Apr. 27, 2026

Karen Mireyli Cordova, 24, Dixison, Tenn., speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, .08, 1st offense; no operators/moped license; careless driving. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:28 a.m. Monday, Apr. 27, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jeffrey Dennis Hill, 64, Springfield, assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); burglary, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, no visible injury); controlled substance prescription not in original container, 1st offense. Bond total is $52,500 cash. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Monday, Apr. 27, 2026, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Lee Kerr, 20, Leitchfield, contempt of court. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Monday, Apr. 27, 2026, by another agency.

Lora Michelle Cissell, 57, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); failure to or improper signal; disregarding a stop sign. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Apr. 27, 2026, by another agency.

Anthony Wayne Krempp, 36, Lebanon Junction, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $889 unsecured. Booked at 1:50 p.m. Monday, Apr. 27, 2026, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenny Ray McCandless, 46, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Monday, Apr. 27, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2026

Taylor Renee Greenwell, 22, Bardstown, fugitive from another state – warrant required. No bond. Booked at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Robert Allen Sellers, 60, Cox’s Creek, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Derek Wade Lord, 39, Corbin, probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $254 cash. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2026, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Herman Cox Jr., 59, Bardstown, reckless driving; improper display of registration plates; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); obscuring the identity of a machine; no operators/moped license; no/expired registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; no motorcycle operators license; improper turning; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or subsequent offense (>= 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating vehicle with expired operators license; serving probation/parole violation warrant. Bond total is $120,000 cash. Booked at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2026

Thomas Lee Jent, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $59,500 cash. Booked at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 43, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offense. No bond. Booked at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026

Sean Stephen Spears, 53, Lawrenceburg, theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 to $10,000. No bond. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026, by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jareld Ike James Longino, 19, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $273 cash. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Gregory Evan Byrd, 42, Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Steven Dalecox Williams, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Eric Christopher Tennill, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $1,180 cash. Booked at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, May 1, 2026

Zackary Chad Poynter, 23, St. Francis, assault, 4th degree (dating violence, minor injury); unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree; strangulation, 2nd degree (domestic violence related); criminal mischief, 2nd degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:03 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Anthony Wayne Stinnett, 34, Bardstown, reckless driving; improper passing; driving too fast for traffic conditions. Released on recognizance. Booked at 6:29 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Kasey Shawn Spalding, 32, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 8:59 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Jennifer Lynn Carnagio, 46, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense (aggravated circumstances). No bond. Booked at 9:31 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

William Troy Blair, 47, Lebanon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Anthony Wayne Terry, 39, Vest, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Taylan Roshell Johnson, 21, Lebanon, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Justin E. McGinnis, 26, Jeffersonville, Ind., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, 1st offense; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:55 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jennifer Marie Cool, 47, Bardstown, criminal trespass, 1st degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offense. No bond. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Kalen Chase Temple, 26, Taylorsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offense. No bond. Booked at 6:58 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.



Sunday, May 3, 2026

James Joseph-Russel Pike, 22, Guston, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, .08, 1st offense. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:14 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Carolyn Michelle Hauck, 41, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); criminal mischief, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:28 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Sarah Margaret Martinez, 36, Bardstown, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Bryant Lee Walker, 46, Gravel Switch, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.

William Sterling Skyles, 28, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense. Released on recognizance. Booked at 9:56 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Curtis Luke Majors, 27, Cicero, Ind., speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, .08, 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); no/expired Kentucky registration receipt. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

David Alexander Burton, 46, Louisville, operating on a suspended/revoked operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense; obstructing governmental operations. No bond. Booked at 10:51 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

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