Nelson County Jail Logs — Apr. 6 – Apr. 12, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, Apr. 6, 2026

Johnathan Wayne Ernspiker, 20, Shepherdsville, speeding 15 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belt; failure to maintain required insurance as non-owner operator, first offense; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense. No bond. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Brandon Gary Chambers, 26, address unknown, disorderly conduct, second degree; criminal littering. No bond. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jeremy Matthew Jones, 47, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense (aggravated circumstances). No bond. Booked at 8:06 a.m. Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Sara Beth Byerley, 39, Rineyville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:12 a.m. Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, by Spencer County.

Christian Chilton VonRoenn, 34, Louisville, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (2 or more grams of methamphetamine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; theft of identity; tampering with physical evidence; fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot); possession of a controlled substance, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Brandon Gary Chambers, 26, address unknown, disorderly conduct, second degree; criminal mischief, second degree; criminal littering; theft of mail matter. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jerry Ballard Yaste, 38, Chaplin, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 10:48 p.m. Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026

David Christopher West, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Jackie Edward Allen III, 45, Lexington, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Sum Dube Brite, 52, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by the Louisville Metro Police.

Anne Marie Linton, 49, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Michael William Smith, 48, Harrodsburg, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Michael Wayne Hill Jr., 37, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by an outside agency.

Aese Bilombele, 34, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

John Christopher Schroll, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Alexandria Allison Jewell, 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Abraham Romero Gonzalez, 41, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026

Joshua Paul McMillan, 35, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense (aggravated circumstances). No bond. Booked at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Coy Lee Tucker, 38, Louisville, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Bradley Ray Boblitt, 36, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Kyle Leon Mathewson, 21, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to $10,000; serving probation/parole violation warrant; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a motor vehicle, $1,000 to $10,000; receiving stolen property (firearm); theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal/tag; criminal mischief, first degree; terroristic threatening, third degree. Bond is $435 cash. Booked at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Joshua Richard Cahill, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Ethan Alan Coulter, 35, Willisburg, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Justin Patrick Nally, 37, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Glenna Maria Wimsett, 55, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

James Derick Hodge, 49, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Daniel Wayne Jackson, 36, Leitchfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Britney Elizabeth Louise Moore, 25, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $213 cash. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026

Marcus Steven Thompson, 44, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Gabriel Liam Perry, 22, Loretto, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:44 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Scotty Lee Johnson, 51, New Haven, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Friday, Apr. 10, 2026

Cynthia Newton Vittitow, 43, Bardstown, assault, fourth degree (domestic violence). No bond. Booked at 4:12 a.m. Friday, Apr. 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Levi Joseph Reinle, 24, Loretto, reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; assault, third degree (on a peace officer, non-communicable bodily fluid); assault, third degree (on a peace officer); disorderly conduct, second degree; terroristic threatening, third degree; intimidating a participant in legal process; speeding 19 mph over limit (flash zone); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:57 a.m. Friday, Apr. 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Travis Miles Erickson, 39, Chaplin, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:39 p.m. Friday, Apr. 10, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Saturday, Apr. 11, 2026

Paelon Rivers Meredith, 25, New Albany, Indiana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a substance, first offense; failure to maintain required insurance, first offense; contempt of court. Released on recognizance. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 11, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.



Sunday, Apr. 12, 2026

Bryan Keenan Beccia, 60, Paris, speeding 22 mph over limit (flash zone); reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain required insurance, second offense or greater; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, third offense or greater (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Joseph Harry Spalding, 59, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 5:13 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 12, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

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