Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 1-4, 2025

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Gerald Mitchell Tucker, 41, Louisville, speeding, 13 mph over limit; improper display of registration plates; rear license not illuminated; obstructing emergency responder; resisting arrest; trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia; menacing. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Scott Sweazy, 61, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Desean Trequez Taylor, 25, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Andrew Brooks, 43, Louisville, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 4:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by the Bardstown City Police.

Christopher Ryan Marks, 27, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, first-degree, domestic violence related. Bond is $10,000. Booked at 9:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by the Bloomfield Police.

Ricky Scott Patton, 39, Bardstown, no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025

Santos Efrain Lopez, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,260 cash. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Isabelle Grace Davis, 21, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025

Lakyndra Lee Conner, 46, Bardstown, any misdemeanor charge not cover by existing codes; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,005 cash. Booked at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maleik Isiaih Cooper, 19, New Haven, order of appearance. Bond is $20,000. Booked at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Dakote Bartley, 19, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Catrina Lynn Hartman, 42, Fairdale, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Paul Robbins, 23, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Daniel Rushing, 44, Statesboro, Ga., failure to appear. Bond is $413 cash. Booked at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Lee Bennett, 44, Hodgenville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Christopher Chad Bartley, 50, Bardstown, disregarding stop sign; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no brake lights on passenger vehicle; contempt of court. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

Dakota Shane Landers, 32, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $75 cash. Booked at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

James Anthony Gill, 41, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

Jae’Don Jabari Blanchard, 26, Bardstown, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond. Booked at 8:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Arthur Englebert-Rogers Smith, 30, Lexington, burglary, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:13 a.m. Thursday,, Dec. 4, 2025.

Scott Alan Shackleford, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

David Lee Storms, 48, Elizabethtown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 to less than $1 million; burglary, third-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Jim Kirk Thompson, 42, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:34 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Bryon Scott Buechele, 42, Columbia, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 4:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

David William Ulery, 58, Taylorsville, no registration plates; no insurance; no operators license; possession of marijuana; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; operation on a suspended license. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff.

Alex Hudson Hagan, 37, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:46 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

