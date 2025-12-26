Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 13-17, 2025

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025

Kevin Francis Markham, 40, Louisville, driving on a DUI suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; license to be in possession; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Mach Thomas St. Clair III, 43, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

Maurice Andre Maddox, 46, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Robert Allen Sellers, 59, Cox’s Creek, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $60,000 cash. Booked at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2025

Lawrence Adam Matthews, 22, Lexington, speeding, 22 mph over limit; driving too fast for traffic conditions; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no insurance license; no registration receipt; failure to appear. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Michael Devin Lyvers, 24, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

William Luccius-Chandler Goss, 23, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident.

Booked at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Carl Victor Marrillia, 67, Fisherville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $20 cash. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Sarah Ellen Evans, 55, Bardstown, no registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. No bond. Booked at 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

Jordan Corey Reed, 39, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Elijah Dakota Bartley, 19, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Nickolaus Werner Knoll, 34, Radcliff, criminal abuse, first-degree, child 12 years of age or under. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:22 p.m. Dec. 15, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Catherine Gabrielle Leake, 39, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); failure to appear. Bond is $5,500 cash. Booked at 4:36 p.m. Dec. 15, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025

Joshua Edward Warren, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $11,000 cash. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, By the Bardstown Police.

Lamar Deorion Johnson, 20, Louisville, facilitation to robbery, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, By the Nelson County Jail.

Anthony Lee Pierce, 45, Louisville, burglary, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

Tyler Lee Hess, 30, Georgetown, engaged in organized crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance, fentanyl; trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds). No bond. Booked at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

Roberto Enrique Prudencio, 20, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Charles Jeremy Webb, 40, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Brittany Danyale Brewer, 36, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Bernadette Marie Bowlin, 51, Elizabethtown, order of appearance. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Leroy Leonard Towsley, 58, Leitchfield, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (juvenile public offense). No bond. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff.

Taylor Martez Johnson, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court. Booked at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

James Arlan Mitchell Curtsinger, 56, Lebanon, contempt of court. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Taylor Renee Greenwell, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

Joseph Wayne Kinder, 36, Bardstown, contempt of court (2 counts); sexual abuse, third-degree; parole violation (for technical violation. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Shanna Marie Peake, 34, Bardstown, arson, first-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

Brittney Marie Lanham, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

-30-