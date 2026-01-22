Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 24-30, 2025

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025

Adama Diacko, 29, Louisville, speeding 20 mph over; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08, first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; violation of conditions of release. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

Jordan Anthony Cox, 21, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, by Bullitt County.

-30-