Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 31, 2025 — Jan. 06, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Recil Mark Morris, 36, Paducah, driving on DUI suspended license, second offense; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, second or greater offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; careless driving. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Luis Antonio Alvarado, 22, New York, NY, theft of identity of another without consent. No bond. Booked at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

Michael Leroy Collins, 51, Danville, wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of synthetic drugs. No bond. Booked at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

Friday, Jan. 02, 2026

David Orlando Smith Jr., 48, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 6:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 02, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.

Monday, Jan. 05, 2026

Dustin Michael Harmon, 29, Springfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $10,000 to less than $1,000,000; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $10,203 cash. Booked at 2:51 p.m. Monday, Jan. 05, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tuesday, Jan. 06, 2026

Brandon Michael Williams, 29, Louisville, speeding 26 mph over/greater; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; reckless driving; improper passing; operating on suspended/revoked operator license; no operator/moped license; no/expired registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to or improper signal; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, second or greater offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; assault, third-degree, police/probation officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; criminal mischief, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); improperly on left side of road causing physical injury/death; driving too fast for traffic conditions; following emergency vehicle too closely; no motorcycle operator license; failure to surrender revoked operator license; improper equipment; improper start from parked position; improper turning; following another vehicle too closely; drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; improper use of left lane/overtaking vehicle; disregard traffic control device; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt. Bond is $21,000 cash. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 06, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.



-30-