Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 5-11, 2025

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Brian Lee Gabbert, 25, Bardstown, manslaughter, first-degree (knowingly sell fentanyl or derivative); tampering with physical evidence; traffficking in controlled substance, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives resulting in death; complicity to theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; complicity to receiving stolen property (firearm); possession controlled substance, first-degree ( heroin). Booked at 9:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Charles Denny Nalley, 43, Bardstown, wanton endangerment – discharge of firearm. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Joshua Paul McMillan, 35, Bardstown, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

Craig Michael Mattingly, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

Brandon Michael Whitaker, 32, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Crystal Marie Grigsby, 43, Lebanon, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond total is $25,515 cash. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, by the Marion County Sheriff.

Amanda Leigh McClain, 45, Fairfield, failure to signal; improper equipment; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license; possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified. Released on recognizance. Booked at 10:04 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Justin John Young, 50, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:24 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Tracy Lynn Lafollette, 44, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 to less than $1 million in value; criminal trespassing, second-degree; flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender first-degree. Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff.

Ashley Joann Hicks, 37, Louisville, probation violation (for technical violation); contempt of court. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 12:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

James La’Kyle Spalding, 39, Springfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:46 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Connie Bernice Greer, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Lisandro Lopez-Santiz, 22, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 11:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025

Jose Luis Lopez-Santiz, 27, Bardstown, reckless driving; wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; no seat belts; no insurance card. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Amanda Deneal Wathen, 45, Buffalo, no rear view mirror; one headlight; no registration plate; careless driving; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); improper equipment; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Katelynn Dawn Risen, 26, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation); contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Daydrian Joseph Allen, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

William Arthur Kenney, 56, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Montaya Benee Singleton, 37, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fine. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

Brandon Todd Lay, 49, Elizabethtown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Trevon Alexander Pope, 22, Bardstown, harassing communications (2 counts); terroristic threatening, third-degree (2 counts); intimidating a witness in the legal process (2 counts); violation of conditions of release (2 counts); unlawful imprisonment; wanton endangerment, first-degree; menacing; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; possession of marijuana; attempted murder; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash.

Booked at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

Jordan Blake Cothern, 36, Boston, rear license not illuminated; careless driving; no seat belts; no registration receipt; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Denny Ray Rose, 70, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in public place. No bond. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

Anthony Ray Massey, 31, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

William Lewis Scherzinger, 35, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,007.50 cash. Booked at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, by Bardstown Police.

Nathan Ray Smith, 38, Hebron, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Bond is $400 cash. Booked at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

Stacy Lynn Gadberry, 51, Lebanon, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $,1617.40 cash. Booked at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Bradley Joseph Nord, 65, Shepherdsville, assault, second-degree – domestic violence; intimidating a participant in the legal process; sexual abuse, third-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond total is $51,000 cash. Booked at 10:56 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, by the Bardstown Police.

Jujuante Lamar Curry, 34, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Darrell Frederick Johnson, 45, Lake City, Fla., contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, by the Jefferson County Sheriff.

-30-