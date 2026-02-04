Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 2 – Feb. 8, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Monday, Feb. 2, 2026

Christian Lee Kerr, 20, Clarkson, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Steven Allen Ballard, 30, New Haven, Kentucky, criminal mischief, second-degree; burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree, domestic violence, no visible injury. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

David Lee Bradshaw, 47, Bardstown, Kentucky, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Stephanie Denise Edelen, 39, Bardstown, Kentucky, assault, second-degree – domestic violence. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, by Bardstown Detective.

Zachary Strickland Loyall, 43, Hodgenville, Kentucky, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, by Probation and Parole.

Michael Ray McClellan, 45, Gravelswitch, Kentucky, contempt of court. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026



Damon Lamont Sheckles, 29, Louisville, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Bradley Ray Boblitt, 36, Bardstown, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Richard Eric Conner, 55, Bardstown, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $1,151.85 cash. Booked at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Maurice Antonio Shacklette, 39, Louisville, Kentucky, flagrant non support. No bond. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Gregory Scott Madlem, 60, Whitesville, Kentucky, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by Ohio Circuit Court.

Cody Wayne Black, 35, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; flagrant non support; driving on a DUI suspended license, third offense, aggravator; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle) (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense (aggravated circumstances). Bond is $58,500 cash. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by Ohio County.

Robert Wayne Hovatter, 36, Evansville, Indiana, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by Other.

Hernan Reynaldo Ortiz-Salas, 39, Central City, Kentucky, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance, fourth or greater offense. No bond. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Jessica Rose Kast, 37, Lexington, Kentucky, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:42 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Larry Lee Barnes, 48, Louisville, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts). Bond total is $25,500 cash. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, by Louisville Metro Police.

Joshua Carter Neal, 48, Bardstown, Kentucky, driving too slow for traffic conditions; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances, third offense, aggravated circumstances. No bond. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jonathon Thomas Andriot, 26, Bardstown, Kentucky, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Judge Simms.

Charles Andrew Nation, 38, Bloomfield, Kentucky, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, third or greater offense, drug unspecified; controlled substance prescription not in original container, first offense; contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Joshua Edward Warren, 38, Bardstown, Kentucky, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; promoting contraband, first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, heroin. Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 7:31 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Laurren Brooke Rose, 34, Fairfield, Kentucky, improper turning; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances, first offense, aggravated circumstances; possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; endangering the welfare of a minor; reckless driving; tampering with physical evidence; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, cocaine; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:06 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026

Juan Carlos Perez, 28, Bardstown, Kentucky, speeding 19 mph over; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, .08, first offense, aggravated circumstances; fleeing or evading police, first-degree, motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police, first-degree, on foot; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; reckless driving; improperly on the left side of road; no operators/moped license; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, second-degree; possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to or improper signal; improper turning. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:59 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Reginald Leander Beckley, 56, Bloomfield, Kentucky, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, cocaine; drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; driving on DUI suspended license, first offense; possession of marijuana; speeding 16 mph over. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:12 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Gabriel Liam Perry, 22, Bardstown, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, by Marion County.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026

Michael Allen Bolton, 59, Bardstown, Kentucky, fugitive, warrant not required. No bond. Booked at 12:44 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.



