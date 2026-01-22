Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 10-13, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

Jason Lee Chelf, 50, Hodgenville, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

Cole Micheal Townsley, 22, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, by Probation and Parole.

Charles Ray Nation, 30, Taylorsville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $15,000 cash. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

Christopher Todd Crepps, 56, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, by Washington County.

-30-