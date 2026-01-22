Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 21-22, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

Noah Lester Jordan, 43, New Haven, failure to or improper signal; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense, cocaine; drug paraphernalia, buy/possess. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Michael Robert Frazier, 38, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,170 cash. Booked at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, by the Louisville Metro Police.

Anthony Rajaun Wilson, 43, Louisville, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified; controlled substance prescription not in original container, first offense. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, by Other.

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

Joseph Blake Bowling, 32, Elizabethtown, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minor under 12. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Judge Ballard.

Christopher Ryan Pattison, 38, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia, buy/possess. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Montrez Da’quan Railley, 25, Bardstown, drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree, first offense (less than 20 dosage units drug unspecified schedule 3); trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; controlled substance prescription not in original container, first offense; assault, fourth-degree, domestic violence, minor injury; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (4 grams or more cocaine); strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related); possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 7:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.

-30-