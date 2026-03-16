Nelson County Jail Logs — Mar. 9 – Mar. 15, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are public information. While the information is believed to be accurate, the Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information. The Gazette assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information provided. The information provided comes from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center, and are not an indication of guilt.

Monday, March 9, 2026

Michael Dale Henning, 58, Cox Creek, one headlight; improper equipment; possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Javier Galvan Arias, 66, Columbia, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, by the Adair County Sheriff.

Zachary Thomas Stotts, 42, Hardyville, probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 2:45 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Kalin Markess Williams, 36, Bardstown, assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place-1st & 2nd o. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:49 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, by Bardstown Police.

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Kayla Michelle Linton, 36, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Natashia Mary Louis Dilka, 54, Bardstown, assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense. Booked at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, by Bardstown Police.

Robert Patrick Adams, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, by the District Judge Kelley.

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Georgia Ellen Miller, 42, Buffalo, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Booked at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2026, by the LaRue County Sheriff.

Marvin Bryan Keith, 39, Frankfort, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2026, by Bloomfield Police.

Thursday, March 12, 2026

John Kenneth Cox, 51, Bardstown, serving probation/parole violation warrant. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Katy Michelle Richards, 40, New Haven, rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; no/expired kentucky registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating vehicle with expired operators license. Booked at 2:44 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

William Conner Cornish, 24, Lebanon, order of appearance. Booked at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

David Alan Chesser Jr., 39, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $6,840 cash. Booked at 8:48 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Scott Franklin Combs, 55, Lexington, order of appearance. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

James Michael Tonge, 55, Campbellsville, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $1,010 cash. Booked at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, by Bardstown Police.

Friday, March 13, 2026

Kimberlee Marie Campbell, 34, Lexington, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Clayton Paul Lanham, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, by the Nelson Circuit Judge.

Harley Lucas Heath, 18, Cox’s Creek, reckless driving; imp start from parked position cause phys inj/death (work zone); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; excessive windshield/window tinting; improper display of registration plates. Booked at 2:31 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Jamie Lee Maddy, 49, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $1,000 < $10,000. Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:39 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, by Bardstown Police.

Benjamin Harris Levitt, 42, Ontario, Calif., alcohol intoxication in a public place-1st & 2nd o; criminal trespassing-3rd degree; indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, by Bardstown Police.

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Justin Tyler Bramblett, 34, Bloomfield, criminal abuse 1st degree-child 12 or under. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 3:07 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Marco Antonio Bustamante, 22, Louisville, speeding 26 mph over/greater; reckless driving; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; improper display of registration plates; failure to notify address change to dept of transp; no/expired kentucky registration receipt; following another vehicle too closely. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Donna Lee Beavers, 61, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; obstructing governmental operations. Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, by Bardstown Police.



Sunday, March 15, 2026

Andrea Leann Ryker, 51, Versailles, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Bretly Michael Langham, 29, Bardstown, failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/subs. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:42 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Jimmy Kwon Johnson, 34, Radcliff, menacing. Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 12:59 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Phillip Ingram, 48, Louisville, public intoxication controlled subs (excludes alc. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026, by Bardstown Police.

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