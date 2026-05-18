Nelson County Jail Logs — May 11 – May 17, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, May 11, 2026

Lyndon Christian Johnson, 27, Lexington, speeding 20 mph over; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:56 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

William Tyler Shepherd, 29, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Judge Simms.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

William Cade Leake, 27, Louisville, speeding 26 mph over; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances, 1st offense; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Kristen Faye Tabatha Jackson, 52, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Telly Jermane Burton, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. No bond. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

James Kyle Wagoner, 23, Lebanon, burglary, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 to $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to $10,000. No bond. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Kayla Danielle Murphy, 36, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Antonio Carlos Saloni Pires, 76, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 unsecured. Booked at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Bryan Len Adams, 43, Boston, contempt of court; careless driving; obscuring the identity of a machine; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no/expired registration plates; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to wear seat belts; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; improper registration plate; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO. Bond total is $5,250 cash. Booked at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Laquay Fontez Williams, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Kaitlin Shea Smithson, 27, New Haven, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; contempt of court. Bond total is $11,000 cash. Booked at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 28, Loretto, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:40 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jonathan Paul Robbins, 23, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $110,000 cash. Booked at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, by Hardin County.

Thomas Willard Freeman, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. No bond. Booked at 8:28 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, by the Hardin County Sheriff.

Cynthia Ann Grimmett, 60, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:42 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

James Author Hunt, 63, Lebanon Junction, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, by Bullitt County.

Ryan Kevin Chesser, 29, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; trafficking in controlled substances, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in controlled substances, 1st degree, 1st offense (2 or more grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substances, 1st degree, 1st offense (10 or more dosage units, drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; persistent felony offender, 1st degree. Bond total is $450,000 cash. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Raymond Jacob Settles, 25, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Friday, May 15, 2026

Abel Bueno, 46, Laredo, Texas, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:37 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Raymond Jacob Settles, 25, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Travis Aaron Robinson, 41, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances, 2nd offense (aggravated circumstance). No bond. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, by District Judge Kelley.

Teudis Dominguez Hernandez, 51, Louisville, murder; assault, 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances, 1st offense; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card. Bond is $1,000,000 cash. Booked at 8:56 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, by the Kentucky State Police.



Saturday, May 16, 2026

Ramie Dean Palmerton Jr., 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.



Sunday, May 17, 2026

Candice Rae Nalley, 41, Lawrenceburg, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree. No bond. Booked at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tristin Hunter Barnett, 26, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $163 cash. Booked at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Justin Lee Foss, 35, no fixed address, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

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