Nelson County Jail Logs — May 18 – May 24, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, May 18, 2026

Bryan Matthew Caldwell, 47, Owensboro, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Joseph Alexander Hatton, 36, Louisville, speeding, 20 mph over the limit; reckless driving; careless driving; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light). Booked at 3:43 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Brittany Marie Neal, 33, Campbellsville, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tara Lee Seward, 36, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Denver Allen Jones, 28, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana (2 counts); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess (2 counts); improper equipment; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); careless driving; failure to wear a seatbelt. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Michelle Hazelwood Lyons, 43, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Kelvin Renee Galbreath, 59, Somerset, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts). Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, by another agency.

William Sterling Skyles, 28, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

John Joseph Murray, 56, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 43, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense within 12 months. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Leland Blake Murphy, 34, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tevin Deonte Williams, 33, Louisville, order of appearance. Bond is $20,000 cash or property. Booked at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Kathryn Ellen Rhodes, 43, Yosemite, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, 1st offense; possession of marijuana. Booked at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jessica Renae Terrell, 33, Elizabethtown, order of appearance. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Renee Nicole Mudd, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband, 2nd degree. Bond total is $5,100 cash. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Brittany Michelle Kimball, 37, Taylorsville, order of appearance. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Trace Hunter Queen, 25, Lexington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. No bond. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Jeremy Odell Coyle, 43, New Haven, obstructing governmental operations; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Ashley Mae Bentley, 36, Hindman, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Marco Antonio Tolentino-Marida, 34, Round Lake, Ill., failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Booked at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, by Louisville Metro Police.

Jennifer Elizabeth Penna, 49, New Haven, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $25,935 cash. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Zachary Tate Beyer, 33, Lebanon, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine). Booked at 2:26 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Anthony Wayne Terry, 39, Vest, contempt of court. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Bobby Jordan Plau, 31, Newport, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

William Christopher Newton, 35, Bardstown, assault, 4th degree (dating violence, minor injury). Booked at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Friday, May 22, 2026

Gregory Allen Stokes, 35, Louisville, sodomy, 1st degree; kidnapping of a minor; unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st degree (illegal sexual activity, under 18); sexual abuse, 1st degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:21 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by Jefferson County Sheriff.

Timothy Wade Smotherman, 60, Russellville, tampering with a witness. Booked at 10:42 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by another agency.

Jeremy Michael Green, 22, Glasco, Kan., criminal mischief, 1st degree. Booked at 10:42 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by another agency.

William Lee Stark Hall, 41, Bowling Green, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 10:43 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Brandon Michael Pulley, 44, Russellville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by failure to make required disposition of property ($500 to $1,000); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 to $1,000,000; burglary, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine) (2 counts). Booked at 10:56 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by another agency.

Bobby Joe Nuckols, 28, Munfordville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 4th or greater offense; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle). Booked at 10:56 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by another agency.

James Patrick McGuire, 48, Deerfield, assault, 2nd degree (domestic violence); strangulation, 2nd degree (domestic violence). Booked at 10:58 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Justin Keith Hobbs, 33, Carlisle, rape, 3rd degree; sodomy, 3rd degree. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by another agency.

Eric Dewayne Reeves, 55, Auburn, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, 1st degree, of a police officer; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine). Booked at 11:38 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by another agency.

James Joseph-Russel Pike, 22, Guston, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026.

Breanna Glynn Miller, 35, Nicholasville, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. Booked at 9:28 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Michel Antony Battles Jr., 34, Louisville, strangulation, 1st degree (domestic violence); assault, 4th degree (dating violence, minor injury). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Devon Lamont Kinslow, 22, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; no/expired registration plates; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt; license to be in possession; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, 1st offense; no rear view mirror. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:09 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.



Sunday, May 24, 2026

Montrez Da’Quan Railley, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 6:27 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

-30-