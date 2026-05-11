Nelson County Jail Logs — May 4 – May 10, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.
Monday, May 4, 2026
Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 50, Bardstown, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $2,000 surety. Booked at 4:29 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Candace Marie Riddell, 40, Lexington, speeding, 5 mph over the limit; reckless driving; communication device violation, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 7:26 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Connie Bernice Greer, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:06 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Court.
James Michael Tonge, 55, Campbellsville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by Nelson District Court.
Kimberly Lynn Newton, 40, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Orville Dwayne Beavers, 63, Bardstown, failure to use or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (cocaine); resisting arrest; assault, third degree — police/probation officer; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, second or subsequent offense (2+ grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, second or subsequent offense (4+ grams of cocaine); trafficking in marijuana, 8 oz to under 5 lbs, second or subsequent offense; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; conspiracy to promote gambling; tampering with physical evidence; cruelty to animals, second degree. Bond total is $505,000 cash. Booked at 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Jacob Evan Lyvers, 21, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a substance, first offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Trace Hunter Queen, 25, Lexington, reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (aggravating circumstances), second offense; wanton endangerment, first degree; possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while texting, violation of Federal Safety Regulation 392. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Leon Irving Plaines III, 40, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 to under $1,000; human trafficking — commercial sex activity (victim under 18); use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance; rape, third degree; sodomy, third degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, third degree. Bond total is $50,650 cash. Booked at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Bradley Gerald Byrd, 48, Chaplain, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.
Linus Thomas Musk, 55, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; improper lane usage/failure to keep right except to pass. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Michael Jamar Posey, 27, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Julie Ann Price, 49, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Anthony Rajaun Wilson, 44, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Bradley Ray Boblitt, 36, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to under $10,000; possession of marijuana; improper display of registration plates; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Tara Lee Seward, 36, Buffalo, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Joseph Christopher Redmon, 46, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Probation & Parole.
Amber Yvonne Clark, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Catherine Gabrielle Leake, 39, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Probation & Parole.
William Joseph Church Jr., 56, Lebanon, theft by deception. Bond is $481.13 cash. Booked at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by the Lebanon Police.
Guillermo Domingo Alonzo, 26, Hartford, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravating circumstances), fourth or greater offense. No bond. Booked at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Jacob Dylan Jordan, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.
Joseph Dylan Muncy, 27, Cox’s Creek, no/expired registration plates; improper equipment; operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Thursday, May 7, 2026
Bryon Christopher Payne, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:04 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by the Kentucky State Police.
Tamika Shanelle Mitchell, 45, Raywick, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Holly Marie Ray, 61, Lebanon, no clearance lights; operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Charles Anthony Casey, 42, Big Clifty, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $3,658.80 cash. Booked at 9:56 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by the Kentucky State Police.
James Lambert Bickett, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:17 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Joshua Brian Ferguson, 42, Loretto, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. No bond. Booked at 7:28 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
James Edward Drum, 48, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Evan Wiley Joseph, 33, Springfield, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $582.79 cash. Booked at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Friday, May 8, 2026
Michael Dakotah Hall, 29, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:38 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Court.
Ryan Michael Thomas, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $540 cash. Booked at 8:49 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by the Louisville Metro Police.
Andrew Lee McDonald, 47, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:50 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Tawny Naomi Warren, 42, Boston, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Ashley Elise Larimore, 39, Upton, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Lorentez Anthony Sherrill, 23, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, first degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first degree. No bond. Booked at 4:55 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.
Michael Richard Price, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by Nelson District Court.
Adam John Scarbrough, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Breanna Glynn Miller, 35, Nicholasville, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:02 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Saturday, May 9, 2026
Askar Safarov, 44, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Ford Armstrong Smith, 19, Lexington, speeding, 16 mph over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, under 21 years of age. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, by Prisoner Transport Service.
Bryan Len Adams, 43, Boston, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. Bond total is $1,799 cash. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Julie Ann Rummage, 53, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Gabriel Michael Smith, 24, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravating circumstances), first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Matthew Quentin Jackson, 19, New Haven, assault, fourth degree — dating violence (minor injury); strangulation, first degree (non-domestic violence). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Darci Nicole Standridge, 34, Springfield, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $143 cash. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.
William Christoph Samuels, 35, Springfield, insufficient headlamps; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravating circumstances), first offense. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Hannah Rae Morley, 23, Bardstown, no/expired registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense. Released on recognizance. Booked at 4:26 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Charli Daniell Davis, 38, Bloomfield, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $1,267.09 cash. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
-30-