Nelson County Jail Logs — May 4 – May 10, 2026

Orville Dwayne Beavers, 63, Bardstown, failure to use or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (cocaine); resisting arrest; assault, third degree — police/probation officer; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, second or subsequent offense (2+ grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, second or subsequent offense (4+ grams of cocaine); trafficking in marijuana, 8 oz to under 5 lbs, second or subsequent offense; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; conspiracy to promote gambling; tampering with physical evidence; cruelty to animals, second degree. Bond total is $505,000 cash. Booked at 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.