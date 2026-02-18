Nelson Fiscal Court actions honor memories of Crystal Rogers, her father, Tommy Ballard

Sherry Ballard holds resolutions that honor her daughter, Crystal Rogers, and her husband, Tommy Ballard, while surrounded by her family at Tuesday night’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 — With Sherry Ballard and the extended family of Crystal Rogers observing from the audience, Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins and Nelson Fiscal Court honored the memories of Crystal Rogers and her father, Tommy Ballard, at Tuesday night’s fiscal court meeting.

At Hutchins’ request, the court approved two resolutions asking the Kentucky General Assembly to name a bridge on KY 605, Woodlawn Road, in honor of Rogers and her father.

The first resolution seeks to name the westbound approach to the bridge as the “Crystal Rogers Memorial Bridge,” and the eastbound approach to the bridge in honor of her father as the “Tommy Ballard Memorial Bridge.”

Sherry Ballard said it was an unexpected honor for her daughter and husband, and expressed her gratitude on behalf of her family for the court’s action.

“It means a lot to my family,” Ballard said.

Sherry Ballard and her family were joined by Hutchins and state Rep. Candy Massaroni for a group photo following the court’s action.

The Kentucky General Assembly must next approve the action, which then will return to Nelson Fiscal Court for final action, Hutchins explained.

-30-