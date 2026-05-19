Nelson Fiscal Court honors Miss Kentucky, approves first reading of 2026-2027 county budget

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Ariana Rodgriguez was honored May 11th with a sign noting Nelson County as the home of the 2025 Miss Kentucky winner.

Monday, May 18, 2026 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins reported at a special-called meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court that the county had placed a sign near the Bullitt-Nelson County line honoring Ariana Rodriguez, the Nelson County woman who was named Miss Kentucky last year.

The sign honoring Rodgriguez was unveiled Monday, May 11th at the county line on KY 245, Hutchins said. The sign was a complete surprise to Ariana, who was there and helped Hutchins unveil the sign, he said. He also read the proclamation he signed in honor of her achievement and her inspiring story. Rodriguez is currently a University of Kentucky majoring in social work and psychology.

SIMPSON CREEK ROAD WORK. Hutchins announced that he work to replace three badly deteriorated box culverts on Simpson Creek would begin soon after he signed an emergency declaration stating the work needed to be completed sooner than later.

The state will pay 80 percent of the cost of the replacement. Hornback Construction will perform the work. The judge’s emergency declaration allowed the state to forward part of the funds for the project ahead of the start of the project.

2026-2027 ANNUAL BUDGET. Fiscal court approved first reading of the county’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

Hutchins noted that the budget also includes $1.5 million that will be used to purchase a new compactor for the Nelson County Landfill.

By law, the landfill must have two compactors in operation. The county’s oldest one has experienced a long string of mechanical problems, Hutchins said.

Next year’s budget also includes $1 million to go for paving and maintenance of county roads, he said.

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