Nelson Fiscal Court reverses Judge-Executive’s firing of Dispatch Director Shawn Gaither

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

SHAWN GAITHER

Friday, April 17 2026 — Nelson County Dispatch Director Shawn Gaither had his turn to defend his record and his five years of service as the head of the county’s 911 dispatch center before Nelson Fiscal Court. And in the end, it was Nelson Fiscal Court’s unanimous vote to reverse Judge-Executive Tim Hutchin’s move to terminate Gaither as head of Nelson County Dispatch.

Hutchins opened the hearing Friday morning with an extensive collection of documents that he believed illustrated the issues that the dispatch center has experienced and proved the need to terminate Gaither. The dispatch center has only been part of county government for approximately three years.

Binders filled with Hutchins’ exhibits regarding Gaither and dispatch were distributed to fiscal court members at the start of the hearing.

After County Attorney Chip McKay opened the hearing, Hutchins outlined the list of 22 instances he presented as proof of Gaither’s lack of leadership.

Gaither’s attorney questioned Hutchins on the binder of exhibits, focusing on asking him what issues he believed were actionable — those that would require corrective action or lead to dismissal.

JUDGE-EXECUTIVE TIM HUTCHINS

As an example, Hutchins pointed to Gaither’s decision to begin training two new dispatchers ahead of their official paperwork processing, hiring and drug testing. One of the planned new hires failed the drug test, Hutchins said, and the county ended up paying both individuals a day’s pay when they weren’t actual employees yet.

Gaither acknowledged the mistake and said he took full responsibility for his error when it occurred.

When commenting on the his job as head of dispatch, he expressed pride in how well his team performs, getting emotional when he spoke of the members of dispatch and county government who were in attendance for his hearing.

The motion to overturn the termination was made by District 5 Magistrate Jon Snow, who said he believed that the county failed to follow its own clearly establish polices that corrective actions in warnings issued to Gaither were required before a decision toterminate him

Snow said the county’s personnel policies are clear in the need for progressive discipline with county employees. “You need to name the infractions” if you are going to terminate an employee, said. “I don’t think that was done.”

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa spoke on Gaither’s behalf, and also read letters written by Nelson County E-911 Dispatch in support of Gaither.

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