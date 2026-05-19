New Bardstown-Nelson Co. Veterans Park to host local Memorial Day observance Monday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 — The annual Memorial Day Ceremony that has taken place each year at the Bardstown Cemetery rotunda will now be heldd at the new Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park on Springfield Road in front of the Nelson County Justice Center.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2026, and will feature remarks by local officials to mark the occasion.

The ceremony does not serve as the official grand opening for the Park. Work on finishing the park remains underway, and once that work is completed, the official opening date will be announced.

Following the Memorial Day observance, the park will remain temporarily closed to allow work to continue.

For more information on the Veterans Park, visit the website, bncvetpark.org.

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