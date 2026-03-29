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Obituary: Aggie Wright, 86, formerly of Bardstown

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Aggie Wright, 86, of Louisville, died Friday, March 26, 2026, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Bardstown. She was a medical assistant for Presbyterian Home and a member of LightHouse Baptist Church in Mount Washington.

AGGIE WRIGHT

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Myrtle Kidwell; three sisters, Doris Putnam, Kitty Elmore and Louise Struck; one brother, Mike Kidwell; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Rheaume.

She is survived by her three children, Terry Barker (Steve), Jamie Rheaume (Terry) and Mike Wright (Dana); one sister, Rebecca Watts (Frank); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Frank Watts officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m Wednesday, April 1, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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