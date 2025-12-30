Obituary: Alfie Josephine Vittitoe, 84, Bardstown

Alfie Josephine Vittitoe, 84, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at her home.

She was born July 15, 1941 in Nelson County. She retired from Bardstown City Schools. She was loved by all the kids and administration. She raised two sons on her own with great strength and determination. She was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and an avid reader. She continually donated to Sacred Heart Monastery and other foundations to share the love of Jesus with others. She loved all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Anna Lee Vittitoe; and 10 siblings.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Vittitoe and Dean (Tina) Vittitoe; one sister, Carol Vittitoe Streight; one brother, Joe (Lois) Vittitoe; four grandchildren, Deanna Vittitoe, Nicholas Vittitoe, Nathaniel Vittitoe and Natalie Vittitoe; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

