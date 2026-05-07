Obituary: Alma Shirley Bowman, 95, Taylorsville

Alma Shirley Bowman, 95, of Taylorsville, died Monday, May 4, 2026, at her home.

ALMA SHIRLEY BOWMAN

She was lovingly known as Mom or Nanny. She was a devoted wife of 79 years to her beloved Jessie “Jr.” Bowman. She was truly a partner for life to Jessie. She worked hard beside her husband as they farmed. They worked as a team raising beef cattle, growing tobacco, milking cows, growing vegetable gardens, preserving their food or whatever the task was at hand.

She loved caring for flowers and playing the card game Rook. She and Jessie spent many nights playing Rook with family and friends. She was very competitive and loved to “Shoot the Moon.” She was an excellent player.

She loved children and always had more than just her five children around. She worked hard at raising her children and grandchildren and loved them dearly. She worked as a Sunday school preschool teacher at First Baptist Church of Mount Washington for 42 years and was a dedicated member for 69 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie “Jr.” Bowman; her parents, Eddie and Elizabeth Sutton Marksbury; her siblings: three sisters, Virginia Marksbury Lutz, Lorraine Marksbury and Margaret “Bar” Marksbury Taylor; five brothers, Russell Marksbury, James Charles “JC” Marksbury, Eddie Marksbury Jr., William Marksbury and Donald Marksbury; two grandchildren, Jay Tennill and Matt Gentry; one great-great grandchild, Emersyn Bogue; and one son-in-law, Rick Williams.

She is survived by four daughters, Sue Tennill (Jim), Helen Eustace (Mike), Sandy Gentry (Ronnie), and Gail Williams (Rick Hardin); one brother, Steve Bowman (Connie); eight grandchildren: Todd Tennill, Tiffany Eustace Clark, Kyle Eustace, Scott Gentry, Jason Williams, Collin Williams, Sarah Bowman Grattan, and Michael Bowman; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2026, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2026.

Memorial gifts in her memory are suggested to First Baptist Church Mount Washington or Hosparus.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

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