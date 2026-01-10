Obituary: Angela Lynn Inscoe Wilmoski, 50, Bardstown

Angela Lynn Inscoe Wilmoski, 50, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at her home. She was born June 26, 1975, 0in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and Mimi to her two grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Inscoe; her grandfather, James Granger; and her grandmother, Bessie Raley.

She is survived by one daughter, Brittany Evans; one sister, Sara Jo (Ben) Rossoll; her mother, Jennifer Santangelo; two grandsons, Odin and Ivan; and one nephew, Granger.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

