Obituary: Angela Marie Downs, 46, Bardstown

Angela Marie Downs, 46, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born March 19, 1979, in Louisville. She formerly worked as a licensed practical nurse with Baptist Health in Bardstown. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time at the beach.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Benjamin “Lujack” Downs; one daughter, Danielle Mattingly (Tristan) of New Hope; three sons, Tommy Downs (Jasmine) of New Hope, Preston Cheatham (Olivia Carmon), of Willisburg, and Peyton Cheatham (Jael) of Willisburg; three grandchildren, Karstan Mattingly, Lacey Mattingly, and Layla Cheatham; her parents, Gary Douglas and Mary Sue Spalding Goff of Bardstown; and two sisters, Jennifer Kennedy (Scott) and Kim Pollett (Joe), both of Bardstown.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Augustine Judd officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Peyton Cheatham, Preston Cheatham, Tristan Mattingly, Tommy Downs, Michael Greenwell, and David Jameson.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

