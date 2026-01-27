Obituary: Ann Marie Odle, 67, Leitchfield

Ann Marie Odle, 67, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Sept. 27, 1958, in Louisville to the late Alfred “Manuel” and Mary Julia McConnell Hayden.

She was a retired tour guide and landscaper for My Old Kentucky Home and was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed playing cards, baking, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Odle; one brother, Joey Hayden; and one sister, Carolyn Hayden Ritchie.

She is survived by four children, Bill Sanders of Bardstown, Susan Marshall of Louisville, Mitchell (Kaci) Smith and Michael (Lacie) Smith, both of Leitchfield; four sisters, Liz (Dave) Rosser of Florida, Pat (Mike) Fogle of Louisville, Margie Hayden of Bardstown, and Kathy (Gerald) Jackson of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Mac (Nancy) Hayden and Kevin (Crystal) Hayden, both of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Donna Hayden of Louisville; and 11 grandchildren, Trenton Brookshire, Candace Sanders, Destiny Sanders (Logan Newton), Aleeah Girdley, Jamie Girdley III, Kaija Smith, Jayce Smith, Elizah Smith, Lucas Smith, Jazmine Smith and Ezabella Smith.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with a Tuesday evening prayer service. Cremation will follow the services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

