Obituary: Annie Lucille Mudd Groves, 87, formerly of Springfield

Annie Lucille Mudd Groves, 87, of Greensburg, formerly of Springfield, died Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Green River Trails in Greensburg.

ANNIE LUCILLE MUDD GROVES

She is survived by one daughter, Cindy (Jason) Cable of Campbellsville; one son, Wade (Cindy) Groves of Lexington; two sisters-in-law, Eva “Cookie” Reed and Mary Ford both, of Louisville; and two granddaughters.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-