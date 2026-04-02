Obituary: Anthony Albert ‘Tony’ Allgeier Sr., 66, Taylorsville

Anthony Albert “Tony” Allgeier Sr., 66, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, March 28, 2026, at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1960, in Louisville to the late Armand Leo and Margaret Joan “Squeak” Shircliffe Allgeier Sr.

ANTHONY ALBERT “TONY” ALLGEIER ST.

He was the owner of Allgeier Masonry. He attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mount Washington. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, gardening and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ted Allgeier; and one brother-in-law, Charlie Walls.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Etscorn Allgeier; three sons, Anthony A. “Tony” Allgeier Jr. and Michael Anthony (Sierra) Allgeier, both of Taylorsville and Henry William (Jessica) Allgeier of Bardstown; three sisters, Frances Walls and Janet (Pat) Coleman, both of Louisville, and Martha Allgeier of Taylorsville; three brothers, Armand “Pete” (Patty) Allgeier Jr., Martin (Barbie) Allgeier and Alex (Lynn) Allgeier, all of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Kylie, Hinsley, Delaney, Kaydence, Maverick and 1 due in April; his extended family, Kelly Coale and her children, Taryn, Colin, Cadance and Luca; ans several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the St. Michael Church Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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