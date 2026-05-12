Obituary: Ashleigh ‘Bunny’ Dennison, 25, Bardstown

Ashleigh “Bunny” Dennison, 25, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 8, 2026.

ASHLEIGH “BUNNY” DENNISON

She enjoyed making cutesy tik tok videos and going on vacation to Gatlinburg, Tenn., which was one of her favorite places to go. She loved ocean animals, especially sharks and stingrays. She also loved penguins and her yorkie, Sadie. She was very artistic and loved drawing, coloring and reading.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Papa Bill.

She is survived by her mother, Michele Bonczyk of Bardstown; and her father, Troy Dennison of Brandenburg.

The funeral is Friday, May 15, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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