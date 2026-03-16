Obituary: Barbara Ann Heady, 81, Cox’s Creek

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Barbara Ann Heady, 81, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Baptist Health Louisville.

BARBARA ANN HEADY

She was the former Barbara Branch, and was a retired longtime server for Kurtz’s Restaurant in Bardstown. She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, and cooking. Her greatest joy was cooking a big Thanksgiving meal for her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Heady; her parents, Frank and Alice Branch; her sister, Sue; and son, Buck Branch.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dan Heady; three sons, Del Creason, Ronnie Creason, and Jimmy Heady; one daughter, Debbie; three sisters, Darlene Gerwin, Debbie Smith, and Dottie Branch; four grandchildren, Tiara Heady, Brittany Creason, Aaron and Tony Browning; along with several great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the American Heart Association or the Asthma and Allergy Foundation.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ann (Branch) Heady, please visit our floral store.

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