Obituary: Barbara Ann Heady, 81, Cox’s Creek

Barbara Ann Heady, 81, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Baptist Health Louisville.

BARBARA ANN HEADY

She was the former Barbara Branch, and was a retired longtime server for Kurtz’s Restaurant in Bardstown. She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, and cooking. Her greatest joy was cooking a big Thanksgiving meal for her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Heady; her parents, Frank and Alice Branch; her sister, Sue; and son, Buck Branch.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dan Heady; three sons, Del Creason, Ronnie Creason, and Jimmy Heady; one daughter, Debbie; three sisters, Darlene Gerwin, Debbie Smith, and Dottie Branch; four grandchildren, Tiara Heady, Brittany Creason, Aaron and Tony Browning; along with several great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the American Heart Association or the Asthma and Allergy Foundation.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ann (Branch) Heady, please visit our floral store.

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