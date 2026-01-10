Obituary: Barbara G. Clark, 85, Bardstown

Barbara G. Clark, 85, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 6, 1940, in St. Francis to the late Spencer and Kathleen Mattingly.

BARBARA G. CLARK

She was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed bingo, shopping at consignments, and peddlers malls. She was always on the hunt for a good find and hidden treasures.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clark; and two brothers, Johnny Mattingly and Joseph Mattingly.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann (David) Marple of Bardstown and Mary Lou (Phillip) Grant of Springfield; two sons, Jodie Clark of Bardstown and Larry (Valisa) Clark of Bloomfield; two brothers, Tommy (Margaret Mary) Mattingly of Loretto and Ted Mattingly of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Jason (Misti) Hamilton, Jen (Zoe) Marple, Barbara Beam, Stephen (Angela) Beam, Kay (Freddie) Noe, Ashlan (Ethan) Berry, all of Bardstown, Mark (Kaitlyn) Hamilton of Versailles, Morgan (Jeremiah) Vittitow of New Haven, and Thomas Clark (Kelsey) of Bloomfield; 15 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Leon Coomes.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-