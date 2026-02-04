Obituary: Barbara Hayes, 85, Cox’s Creek

Barbara Hayes, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Hartford, Conn. She loved her dog, Chief.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Marie Hayes; one brother, Robert Hayes and his wife, Sonia Hayes.

She is survived by two daughters, Jaime (Tony Allgeier) Roach of Cox’s Creek and Dawn Steffens of Mount Washington, Mich.; one granddaughter, Lindsey Steffens of Mount Washington, Mich.; and one niece, Geannie Bigelow of Goshan, Conn.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

